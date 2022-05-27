"I was a fan of Rafael Nadal when younger" - Botic van de Zandschulp

World No. 29 Botic van de Zandschulp has revealed that he was a "fan" of Rafael Nadal in his younger days.

Speaking to ATP, the Dutchman was asked to describe the last instance when he met an idol of his. In response, the 26-year-old lamented that he did not get a chance to meet the Mallorcan, given they would seldom play the same tournaments.

Botic van de Zandschulp went on to reveal that he has never met a player whom he has idolized, including Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick.

"I was a fan of [Rafael] Nadal when younger, but he hasn’t played many of the same tournaments as me yet," said Botic van de Zandschulp. "I haven’t met any of my idols from when I was younger. I looked up to [Andre] Agassi, I liked him a lot. [Andy] Roddick I liked a lot, but I am yet to meet them, so hopefully my time will come."

Van de Zandschulp will realize his dream of meeting and indeed facing Nadal when he takes on the Mallorcan in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

"Let's try to keep going and keep improving tomorrow" - Rafael Nadal

The Mallorcan prepares to serve against Moutet at the 2022 French Open

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal booked his place in the third round with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet.

Speaking to the media after his win over the Frenchman, the 13-time champion was asked if he prefers quick sets or being pushed like he was by Moutet in the third.

The Spaniard bluntly declared that he enjoys shorter sets before pointing out that errors on his part lengthened the proceedings in the third set.

"I enjoy more 6-1. (Laughing) After that I think I played a basic set," Nadal said. "At the beginning of the third I make a very bad game at the beginning and I had to come back. I did well. And then, again, I had a couple of mistakes in the serving for the match, happy that I played another good game to finish."

The 35-year-old expressed his delight at winning in straight sets as he believes it will give him time to prepare against Botic van de Zandschulp, who he considers a "tough opponent."

"Well, I'm happy I am through in three sets, that's an important fact for me and that gives me the chance to keep working tomorrow and try to be ready for after tomorrow against a tough opponent," said the Spaniard. "So let's see. I am happy about a lot of things that I did tonight, so let's try to keep going and keep improving tomorrow."

