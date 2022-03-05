"I'd definitely root for her to play but it could be lot of pressure"- Serena Williams on her daughter Olympia's tennis prospects

Serena Williams said that while she would root for her daughter Olympia to play tennis, there could also be a lot of pressure.

The former World No. 1 appeared on The Daily Show hosted by Trevor Noah and was asked if her daughter would grab a tennis racket or a computer (in reference to Serena's husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's tech-savy side). She responded by saying that her daughter would prefer the computer. Williams also added that Olympia could play a variety of sports apart from tennis.

"Well, probably the computer, it has all her little TV shows on it and you know, the movies, so definitely that. But I'm a fan of tennis and I'd definitely root for her to play but also, like, it could be lot of pressure, so I'm definitely looking at her playing different sports. And, you know we haven't quite decided, and it's so interesting that parents think of it because, my parents had a whole plan and we are just like 'Well, you know, we'll see if she wants to do this or it's a completely different thing'."

Williams' four-year-old daughter Olympia has tried her hand at tennis, practicing with her mother. There's little doubt that there will be a lot of pressure on her if she tries to become a professional, given her mother and aunt Venus Williams' records.

"Olympia is into gaming"- Serena Williams

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia

In an earlier interview with People, Williams said that her daughter enjoys virtual reality gaming and board games, with her father introducing her to the former.

“Olympia’s into gaming … her dad’s got her into VR [virtual reality]. Not sure how I feel about that. It’s the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense. Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s all balance. It’s really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it’s okay,” Serena Williams said.

Williams last appeared on court at Wimbledon 2021 during which, she suffered a leg injury in her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The American is yet to announce her return to action as she aims to reach full fitness. Many fans will want to see her back on court and it will be interesting to see when that happens.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan