"I feel alive in terms of my tennis life and I am super happy to be again in the final of the Australian Open" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal took to Instagram on Friday to express his delight at reaching the 2022 Australian Open final. The Spaniard, who is chasing a record-breaking 21st Major title, posted a heartfelt message, saying he was "super happy" to be in the title clash in Melbourne once again.

Nadal got the better of Matteo Berrettini in four sets to advance to his sixth Australian Open final. The Spaniard is now just one win away from making the Grand Slam record his own and also completing a Double Career Slam (winning all four Majors twice).

The 20-time Major winner was particularly pleased with the way he fought to play at a high level in Melbourne after returning from a prolonged injury hiatus.

"At the end of the day, life is about happiness and what makes us happy. For me it's also about having the chance to do what I do, play tennis," the Spaniard wrote. "I feel alive in terms of my tennis life, of my tennis career and I am super happy to be again in the final of the Australian Open. I'm happy that I'm gonna have a chance."

The Spaniard concluded his Instagram post by thanking fans for their support, before promising to do his best in the title match on Sunday.

"Thanks for all the support and I will try my best on Sunday at the final," he said.

"Watching you makes us happy" - US Open on Rafael Nadal

2022 Australian Open: Day 12

Nadal's message was well received on social media, earning more than 5,00,000 likes. Apart from his fellow tennis players, a number of Spanish athletes also paid tribute to the Spaniard in the comments section of his Instagram post.

US Open's Instagram handle claimed on behalf of all tennis fans that watching the Spaniard in action was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

"Watching you makes us happy," the US Open handle wrote.

Roberto Bautista Agut, ranked No. 18 in the world, was also ecstatic at his countryman's successful campaign Down Under as he replied to Nadal's post with congratulatory emojis. Olympic swimmer Ona Carbonel and karateka Damian Quintero also reacted positively to Nadal's message.

