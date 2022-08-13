“I feel better, confident, positive; I'm doing things better, I think in the big picture I feel better with myself” - Simona Halep after her 2022 Canadian Open win against Coco Gauff

Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6(2) in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Canadian Open on Friday. The Romanian fought off a late rally from Gauff to secure her win and reach the last four. Up a set and leading 4-1 in the second, Halep looked on course for an easy passage into the last four. However, the American dug in and rallied to take the second set to a tiebreak before going down.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, the former World No. 1 said that she was feeling very strong mentally and is taking to the court with a positive, confident mindset.

“Mentally I'm strong, even if I struggled a little bit in the second set. I had the power to stay there and to finish it. So I feel the game is good. Physically I'm good. Mentally I'm good. So I think it's all positive,” she said.

The two-time former champion is through to the semifinals in Canada for the fifth time in her career. Halep last won the title in 2018, where she beat Sloane Stephens 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 in the final.

The 30-year-old said that a lot has changed since that triumph and that she is now a different person and player compared to 2018.

“Four years, yeah, I've changed a lot, as a person as well. As a player, I don't know what exactly I did but I feel like I improved in many aspects. Pandemic came so I think it was a little bit of struggling for everybody. But I'm a better person. I'm a better player. So this helps me and gives me confidence to work hard and to look forward for the next tournament. And just to fight for every match I play. I think this is the best thing to do after so many years on tour,” she stated.

Confident Simona Halep takes on Jessica Pegula for a place in 2022 Canadian Open final

Simona Halep in action at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Following her straight-sets win over Coco Gauff, Simona Halep set up a semifinal clash against Jessica Pegula at the Canadian Open. Pegula won 6-3, 6-3 against Yulia Putintseva in her quarterfinal clash to reach the last four.

The two players have never faced each other on the tour and Halep stated that it’s always a challenge when facing a player for the first time.

“It’s going to be a big challenge to face a new opponent. It’s always like that. But it’s going to be semifinal. So for sure she’s going to play good tennis. She’s solid. She’s in the top already. She has, she had a really good year. And last year, too. But as I always say, I will focus on myself and I will just fight for the match as I did here every time,” Halep said.

Simona Halep has been in good form this season. She has a 36-10 win-loss record, with only Iga Swiatek (49) and Ons Jabeur (37) winning more matches than her. Since 2009, she has registered more WTA 1000 wins than any other player (183) and has also reached the most semifinals (29). The Romanian will be one of the favorites to win the title in Toronto, which would be her third at the event.

