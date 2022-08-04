"I feel some discomfort in my back but I am now on my way back to Toronto to rest a bit and get ready to play next week"-Bianca Andreescu gives an update on her minor injury at the Silicon Valley Classic 

World No. 54 Bianca Andreescu began her summer hardcourt season with a loss against Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-2 at the Silcon Valley Classic on Wednesday.

The Canadian suffered a setback in the sixth game of the first set after feeling discomforting pain in her lower back. She opted to take a medical timeout and managed to finish the match, but the minor injury prompted a significant dip in her performance in the first round of the WTA 500 event.

Andreescu is expected to take part in the National Bank Open in her hometown of Toronto. The former champion (2019) updated her fans about the injury and shared some positive news ahead of the tournament.

"Hi everyone ! Yesterday was a tough match for me in San Jose. I felt some discomfort in my back but I am now on my way to Toronto to rest a bit and to get ready to play next week on Tuesday night. Can't wait to see you all out there" - Bianca Andreescu said

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



Six days away.



#NBO22 Bianca Andreescu posted to her IG story that she’s en route back to Toronto to rest and get ready for her Tuesday night match at the National Bank Open.Six days away. Bianca Andreescu posted to her IG story that she’s en route back to Toronto to rest and get ready for her Tuesday night match at the National Bank Open. Six days away. #NBO22 https://t.co/U2V87rKWBY

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Aliaksana Sasnovich, Alison Van Uytvanch and Shirlea Cierstea have already withdrawn from the National Bank Open. But the hardcourt event is expected to welcome the top tennis players in the world, including 23-time Major winner Serena Williams and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The WTA 1000 event kicks off on August 8 and is one of the key lead-up tournaments to the US Open Championships set to begin at the end of the month.

Bianca Andreescu's record at the US Open Championships

2019 US Open Bianca Andreescu - Day 14

Bianca Andreescu announced herself on the main tour after a miraculous run on her debut at the US Open Championships. She bowed out of the qualifiers in 2017 and 2018 but received a wildcard entry in 2019.

The 22-year-old defeated the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Elise Mertens and Belinda Bencic en route to the finals and outclassed Serena Williams to win her first ever Grand Slam title.

The Canadian followed it up with a dedicated performance in 2021 but her campaign ended in the fourth-round after a grueling three-set encounter against seventh seed Maria Sakkari. The Greek outlasted her in three hours and 30 minutes 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3.

Alex Macpherson @alex_macpherson this year Sakkari has ended



- Osaka's 23-match winning streak in Miami

- Swiatek's 11-match RG winning streak

- Andreescu's 10-match US Open winning streak this year Sakkari has ended- Osaka's 23-match winning streak in Miami- Swiatek's 11-match RG winning streak- Andreescu's 10-match US Open winning streak

Andreescu will be gearing up for the 2022 edition and will be hoping an injury doesn't hinder her preparations leading up to the tournament at the end of the month. She is expected to take part in Toronto and if all goes smoothly, the former World No. 4 is also scheduled to play at the Western and Southern Bank Open in Cincinnati. .

