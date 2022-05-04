"I feel very fortunate to be able to live these kind of moments and that people love me so much" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning Madrid opener

Carlos Alcaraz delighted his fans by getting past Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-3, 7-5 in his opening match of the Madrid Open.

After trailing 1-3 in the first set, the World No. 9 came back strongly to level the score and win the first set without losing another game.

The Spaniard had to fight to take the second set and thanked the mammoth crowd during a flash post-match interview.

"Well, at the end I think that I'm a player that fights till the last ball, till the other player just misses it or there is a ball that he cannot be able to return. I tried just not to give any ball for granted and tried to fight every single shot. I would describe it as incredible. It was amazing that all the people were cheering me up with the points and it was just spectacular," Alcaraz said.

When asked what he thought of the 10000-strong turnout for his late-evening game, the 18-year-old expressed his gratitude to those who were present in the stadium.

"Yeah, I have felt very supported by all the people. I felt all their love here in Madrid, of La Caja Magica. I feel very fortunate to be able to live these kind of moments and that people love me so much."

When asked if he was expecting over 10,000 people to show up for his match and how he'd feel if someone told him about the numbers beforehand, Alcaraz said he did not and that he would've the interviewer crazy.

"Sincerely, no. No, I wouldn't be believing what we are living or see so many people at this time of the day, Tuesday, here watching a match, supporting me. Well, sincerely I would say that you're crazy."

Alcaraz cautious about prospective quarterfinal clash with Nadal

In what is truly a mouthwatering prospect given the draw, the Madrid crowd may well get to witness two generations of Spanish talent take on each other in the quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old who lost to Nadal on his birthday at the same venue last year was reminded of the draw and chose to add a note of caution after saying he was indeed looking forward to a possible rematch against his idol.

Yeah, it would be great. It would be beautiful. But at the end of the day it is a Masters 1000. We have the most important players here, and we have to demonstrate a really good level, both Rafa and myself.

Alcaraz will take on either Cameron Norrie or John Isner in the round-of-16.

