"I feel great; physically I'm feeling ready" - Daniil Medvedev shares positive news about his comeback ahead of French Open

Daniil Medvedev has been a notable absentee from what has been a thrilling claycourt season so far. As the big finale to the clay season is upon us with the upcoming French Open, Medvedev has shared positive news regarding his comeback on the tour.

The Russian has not featured in a match since his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz in Miami. He picked up a hernia injury that required an operation, ruling him out for a major part of the claycourt season. Now back and raring to go, the World No. 2 says he 'feels great' and is keen to get some match time.

He returns to action at the Geneva Open in Switzerland, where he is the top seed.

"I feel great. [I] managed to get around I would say two weeks of good practice and one week of full practice. [I] decided that it’s going to be good to prepare [for the] French Open, to get some matches here. Some matches, hopefully more than one," Medvedev said ahead of his comeback. I’m feeling good. Physically, I’m feeling ready," he added.

Yet to win a title on clay, Daniil Medvedev will have a tough test to navigate in his opening match in Geneva. While his opponent is yet to be decided, the top seed will face either Richard Gasquet or John Millman in the round-of-16.

Medvedev is yet to find his best on clay. The challenge is even bigger this time as he only has a handful of matches to get ready for Roland Garros.

“It’s never been easy for me on clay courts to straightaway start good," he expressed.

Medvedev's best result at the French Open was a quarterfinal appearance last year, where he lost to eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. He hasn't played a match on clay since then.

How has Daniil Medvedev fared so far in 2022?

The ongoing season has been a mixed bag for the Monte-Carlo native. Medvedev started the year with an appearance in the Australian Open final - where he was the favorite to win in Novak Djokovic's absence. He came very close to winning his second Grand Slam title before squandering a two-sets-to-love lead over Rafael Nadal.

A few weeks later, he became World No. 1 for the very first time after reaching the semifinals in Acapulco, but his stay at the top was short-lived. After a couple of topsy turvy weeks in Indian Wells and Miami, the Russian announced he would need to undergo a hernia operation.

While he might not have high expectations at the French Open, he will aim to get back to peak match fitness sooner rather than later, and have a much stronger second half of the season.

