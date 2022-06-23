I feel like this 2022 for Rafael Nadal is a miracle since the very beginning: Alex Corretja

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has had a historic year thus far after winning the first two Majors of the year. The former World No. 1 has received immense praise for defying the odds with his performances this year.

One such person to shower Nadal with plaudits is former professional Spanish player Alex Corretja. In a conversation with Eurosport, Corretja praised Nadal for his performances this year.

"I feel like this 2022 for Rafa is a miracle since the very beginning of the year. By winning the first tournament, then the first slam and then he got hurt again and didn’t have that much time to prepare for Roland Garros," Corretja said.

Corretja also spoke about how only the 36-year-old Spaniard could endure two serious injuries in six months and still win two Grand Slams.

"And then he ended up winning and one week later or two weeks later, I thought like, "okay, maybe he needs time to rest, time to recover." And again, he's ready to go and try to play Wimbledon. I feel like only Rafa can do that, honestly. Because all the ups and downs physically that he had and he overcome that, it shows how humble he is, desire to keep on going," Corretja said.

"I don't think he feels like winning the Calendar Slam, it's not in his mind" - Alex Corretja on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title earlier this year

Having wrapped up the first two Majors of the year, the obvious conversation surrounding Rafael Nadal will be his ability to achieve a Calendar Grand Slam. While his eternal rival Novak Djokovic was on the brink last year but failed, Nadal has a chance to do so this year.

However, Alex Corretja, in this interview, said that the 22-time Grand Slam doesn't think that far ahead and instead takes things step by step. He spoke about how Rafael Nadal will be more focused on the next match than anything else.

"And I don't think he feels like winning the Calendar Slam, it's not in his mind. He's just going there, practice the first day, get ready and probably have the best chance he can for the first round," Corretja said.

Corretja believes that Nadal's ability to take things bit by bit is one of the biggest reasons why the Spaniard deals with the pressure and magnitude of big moments so well.

"This is his only goal, and then he will go little by little. This is why Rafa deals very well with that kind of situations because he knows where he is and he just goes for it, just being realistic," Corretja concluded.

