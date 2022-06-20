“I feel like there is a 50 percent chance that Venus had something to do with it"- Ons Jabeur on partnering Serena Williams in Eastbourne

Ons Jabeur has said that she feels Venus Williams may have had something to do with Serena Williams teaming up with her for the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

The Rothesay International will see the 40-year-old Serena return to action for the first time since last year's Wimbledon. In an interview with Arab News, Jabeur said that she interacted more with Venus than Serena and felt like there was a 50 percent chance of the older Williams sister having something to do with the 40-year-old teaming up with her.

“I usually speak with Venus more than Serena. I feel like there is a 50 percent chance that Venus had something to do with it. It was great, you would say yes right away of course. It’s a pleasure that she chose me, it’s unbelievable," Jabeur said.

"I was having dinner with Ellen Perez [her occasional doubles partner], and I was like, ‘Ellen I’m not playing doubles with you anymore, it got serious now. Now I’m not accepting to play doubles with anyone with less than 20 Grand Slams. It’s great, I cannot wait to see her [Serena Williams], and I cannot wait to speak with her, it’s such an honor and pleasure," Jabeur added.

I honestly don't know why Serena Williams picked me but I'm glad that she did: Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur posing with the bett1open trophy

While Ons Jabeur does not know why Serena Williams picked her as her doubles teammate, she is very happy with the decision.

"I don’t know honestly why she picked me but I’m glad that she did. Maybe Venus had something to do with it, maybe she was watching a bit of tennis and she saw some North African girl playing good lately so maybe that kind of helped. I hope she was watching the Madrid final as well," Jabeur said.

The Tunisian also said that she is nervous about teaming up with Serena but will try to focus on her tennis rather than admire the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Honestly I’m nervous but I’m going to try to focus on playing tennis and maybe not admiring Serena a lot because I’m such a big fan and it’s honestly a huge honor for me to share the court with her and to kind of be part of her comeback journey," Jabeur said.

Jabeur reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 after winning the bett1open in Berlin. In the final against Belinda Bencic, the Tunisian won the opening set but the Swiss was forced to retire during the second due to an ankle injury.

After winning in Berlin, it will be interesting to see how Jabeur fares in Eastbourne. The Tunisian and Serena Williams take on the Czech-Spanish duo of Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round.

She is also competing in the singles tournament, where she is the second seed, and will face Shelby Rogers in the second round.

