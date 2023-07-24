Gael Monfils has come out swinging against the Atlanta Open organizers, accusing them of favoritism with the scheduling.

Monfils was in action at the UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown) last weekend, where he was joined by the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Yibing Wu, all of whom are competing in the 2023 edition in Atlanta this week.

Fritz, being the top seed, will get a bye into the second round. Monfils, Shelton and Wu, on the other hand, will be playing their first-round matches, with the Frenchman taking to court on Monday and the other two playing on Tuesday.

Since the UTS (played in Los Angeles) ended only on Sunday, it will mean Monfils has to take the flight to Atlanta and jump straight into his opener against Thanasi Kokkinakis. Speaking to Tennis Majors, the 36-year-old was not amused about the inconvenience, lamenting that he was not protected as much as the other two.

Regardless, the former World No. 6 maintained that "it is what it is" and hoped to do well there and get some good support from the fans in attendance.

“It’s going to go very bad. I will land tomorrow and go straight on the court. I’m the only player from here who is playing tomorrow. I feel like the other two guys [Ben Shelton and Yibing Wu] were protected and I feel like I wasn’t,” Gael Monfils said.

“I can’t say I’m happy about it. I am happy to go to Atlanta for the first time. I will fly overnight and I will need rest. But it is what it is and I can’t complain. I will do my best and I heard I have some good support there,” he added.

"It gives me confidence on my body and on my wrist" - Gael Monfils happy with UTS experience

Ultimate Tennis Showdown Los Angeles

Gael Monfils was also happy to get the UTS experience under his belt, stating that it was nice to play a fun format and that it has given him a lot of confidence on his physical fitness. The Frenchman was satisfied with the practice he could get in Los Angeles, which he considered a "big win" heading into the North American hardcourt swing.

“I was quite happy. I was hitting a strong ball. The backhand is so much better. That was a huge question mark before I came. Even today, I was smashing the backhand. I am just happy. Overall playing such a format. It gives me confidence on my body and on my wrist,” Gael Monfils said.

“It was great for me. The format is great. The goal for me was to see if I’m fit. Day after day, I was able to play good practice, that for me is a big win,” he added.

Victory against Kokkinakis in the Atlanta Open first round will pit Monfils against another Aussie in the next match -- second seed Alex de Minaur.