"I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance, not many can say that" - Nick Kyrgios on facing Daniil Medvedev in US Open 4R

Nick Kyrgios set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev in the US Open fourth round and believes that he's one of the few players capable of toppling the top seed.

The 23rd seed continued his serene progress through the draw at Flushing Meadows, seeing off American JJ Wolf to reach the second week for the first time. Kyrgios saved all seven break points, three of them in the opening game of the third, to roll into the second week, having dropped just one set so far.

Kyrgios will now take on top seed Medvedev in a blockbuster clash on Sunday. The Australian has won three of his four matches against the defending champion, including their most recent one in the opening round at the Canadian Open three weeks ago.

In his press conference, Kyrgios said that considering the form he's in, he will fancy his chances against Medvedev - who hasn't dropped a set all week.

"If it's Medvedev, there's no shame in losing to a player like that, but I definitely feel like the way I'm playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal, I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance," said Kyrgios.

"Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the US Open. Like, they're going to go out there, but I don't think they're down the other end of the court knowing they're going to win. I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance. With the way I'm playing right now, I have a chance," he added.

Kyrgios is one of the dark horses to win the title in New York.

"I think it's going to be a fun battle" - Nick Kyrgios on facing Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

Speaking about his upcoming battle against Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios said that he is not the same player who faced the Russian at the Australian Open this year.

Despite taking a set in their second-round clash at Melbourne Park, Kyrgios was not the better player on the night. Since then, however, he has come a long way. He made it to his maiden Major final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios is also in a rich vein of form, winning 13 of his last 15 matches.

"I feel like when I played him in Australian Open, I had victories against him, but they were like years before," said Kyrgios. "The Australian Open I felt like my level wasn't there. I played the wrong way. He was just in his prime. I still took a set there. I was just nowhere near the player I am now."

Despite his dominance in the head-to-head with Medvedev, Kyrgios reckons he's going to have a 'fun' clash with the top seed.

"We've got major respect for each other. I've got major respect for his coach as well. He's a great guy. Been really nice to me. Look, I think it's going to be a fun battle," he said.

Nick Kyrgios is seeking to win his first Major title this week.

