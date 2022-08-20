"I feel like I need to get him when he's young, he's gonna keep raising his level" - Cameron Norrie after beating Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Cameron Norrie was relieved to get one over young gun Carlos Alcaraz, beating the teenager in three sets in a pulsating Cincinnati Open quarterfinal on Friday.

The British No. 1 seemed on course for a straightforward win when he led by a set and 4-1. However, Norrie blinked with the finish line in sight, and Alcaraz sensed the opportunity to barge into the contest. The Spaniard leveled proceedings and led 3-1 in the third before it was Norrie's turn to reverse the tide and get across the line.

It was Norrie's third win over a 19-year-old in Cincinnati this week, having beaten Holger Rune in the first round and Ben Shelton in the third. Following his win over Alcaraz, Norrie was ecstatic, calling it one of his 'best wins.'

"Maybe it was one of my best wins," Norrie said in his on-court interview. "Obviously where Carlos is in his career and what he's doing this year, it's incredible. To get a win over him feels really good. Nice to get him once. I feel like I need to get him when he's young. He's gonna keep raising his level."

Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game. The World No. 4 has won a joint tour-leading four titles this year, including Masters 1000 triumphs in Miami and Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz squanders chance to rise to No. 2, could drop out of top 4

Carlos Alcaraz would have ascended to No. 2 in the world rankings had he gone all the way in Cincinnati this week. Instead, defeat to Norrie put a stop to his hopes as he drops to 17-4 in Masters 1000 tournaments this year.

Moreover, Alcaraz will slip out of the top four if Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat John Isner in the quarterfinals, wins the title this week. The Greek will take on 2019 winner and top seed Daniil Medvedev on Saturday for a place in the final. Meanwhile, Norrie will take on Borna Coric in the other semifinal.

Last week, Alcaraz made a surprise opening-round exit at the Canadian Masters. He returned to winning ways in Cincinnati, moving within three games of a place in the semifinals before falling short.

The teenager will now head to the US Open, where he'll defend 360 points after making his maiden Major quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows last year.

