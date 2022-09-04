"I feel privileged to have been a part of that era" - Marin Cilic on playing in the time of the Big 3

Former World No. 3 Marin Cilic has said that he feels privileged to have been a part of the era of the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

In an interview with Greek website SDNA, Cilic spoke about his early years on the tour and the great opportunity he had to learn from the top players.

"I feel privileged to have been a part of that era because I came as a youngster at an amazing time for tennis," said Cilic. " 2008 was my first full season and then, 2008, 2009, 2010, there was great competition. The top 20, Top 30 players were very high level. This gave me the opportunity to learn to play, adapt and try to take things from the top tennis players."

The former World No. 3 said that he has improved a lot over the years and that his vast experience, especially at the Slams, gives him an advantage over the younger players on tour.

"Over the years I have improved a lot compared to the beginning of my career and that is not very easy. To improve, that is, every year. For me, that was great," Cilic said. "Now there is a mix of generations, with older people over 30, with 25-year-olds and some younger, so it's quite interesting. And the fact that I have experience at the Grand Slam level gives me an advantage."

"Carlos is incredible when he's on the front foot; he's got that incredible creativity" - Marin Cilic on Carlos Alcaraz

Marin Cilic plays a forehand against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

At a press conference ahead of his fourth-round US Open clash against Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic pointed out the improvements that the young Spaniard has made since their last meeting a year ago.

"Yeah, I played him in Estoril last year. That was around May, May time. What has he improved on the most? Hmm, court coverage. Another thing is the creativity. The creativity is fantastic - maybe the best on the tour," said Cilic.

Comparing it with Rafa, for example, Rafa's creativity is fantastic, he's adjusting to every situation fantastically," he added. "Carlos is incredible when he's on the front foot. He has so many options with the forehand, going big, line, going cross, sliding dropshots. He's got that incredible creativity."

