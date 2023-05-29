"I feel sorry for him" - Fabio Fognini wishes Felix Auger-Aliassime well after Canadian's heartbreaking injury-hit loss

Fabio Fognini handed Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a defeat in the first round of the 2023 Roland Garros in straight sets on Monday. After the match, the Italian addressed his opponent's loss at the clay-court major and wished him a speedy recovery.

As the first-round fixture between the two players reached its conclusion, Fognini was asked a number of questions in the post-match press conference. The moderator asked the Italian to open up about Auger-Aliassime's injury.

After the match, the Canadian tennis professional revealed that he had been sick for the whole night before the match. He also stated that his shoulder injury is restricting him from participating with full strength in recent times.

Felix Auger-Aliassime expressed his frustration at facing cramping and mobility issues throughout the match, despite all his attempts to stay warm and seek medical help. Regardless, the 22-year-old completed the match despite suffering from health issues.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Fabio Fognini on beating Auger Aliassime at Roland Garros: “I’m happy for sure. About my victory against a really good champion like Felix, I knew he was feeling really bad last tournament. Today he wasn’t really moving after set 2. I wish him a speedy recovery.” Fabio Fognini on beating Auger Aliassime at Roland Garros: “I’m happy for sure. About my victory against a really good champion like Felix, I knew he was feeling really bad last tournament. Today he wasn’t really moving after set 2. I wish him a speedy recovery.” https://t.co/tLB21Aerys

In light of all that, Fabio Fognini stated that he wants the former World No. 6 to recover quickly. However, the Italian tennis professional also said it was time for him to look at his side, noting that he was happy that he's going to play in the second round after such a dominant win over a top 10 player.

"It happened to me many times during my career. If it's bad, I feel sorry for him and wish a speedy recovery, but now it's time to look for my side. From my side I'm happy. I beat a top 10 3-0 sets. That's never easy, and I'm happy to be in the second round." Fabio Fognini said.

Fabio Fognini takes on Jason Kubler in second round of 2023 French Open

2023 French Open - Day Two

Fabio Fognini upset young Canadian hope Felix Auger-Aliassime on the second day of Roland Garros in dominant fashion. The match concluded with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 after two hours and 17 minutes of struggle at the Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros 10 win at



The world No.52 brings Auger-Aliassime's campaign to an end 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. First10 win at #RolandGarros for @fabiofogna The world No.52 brings Auger-Aliassime's campaign to an end 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. First 🔝 10 win at #RolandGarros for @fabiofogna 🇮🇹The world No.52 brings Auger-Aliassime's campaign to an end 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. https://t.co/m2Nxh1zylc

It was Fabio Fognini's second meeting with the 22-year-old, and with the win, he has equaled his ATP head-to-head record with Auger-Aliassime 1-1. In the second round of the French Open, the Italian will lock horns against Jason Kubler, who defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta in his first-round fixture on Court 8.

The Italian hope has been in decent form for the whole season, as he also defeated former World No. 1 Andy Murray in Rome a couple of weeks ago, and will be looking to make a deep run at the claycourt Major.

Poll : 0 votes