"I feel sorry for Rafa, hopefully he can be fit" - Alexander Zverev on Rafael Nadal's injury status ahead of the French Open

Rafael Nadal has drawn sympathies from some of his competitors as well along with his many fans, after an injury sustained at the Italian Open. World no. 3 Alexander Zverev also gave his views on the Spaniard's situation, hoping to see the King of Clay on the courts at the French Open.

Zverev booked a place in the Italian Open semifinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Cristian Garin on Friday. Speaking later in his post-match presser, Zverev was unaware at first of Nadal's foot injury that led to his exit in Thursday's Round of 16 match against Denis Shapovalov. Once he learned of the Spaniard's state, Zverev was quick to wish him a speedy recovery.

"That explains the third set a little bit. Yeah, I feel sorry for Rafa. Hopefully, he can be fit. He has 10 days' time to be able to play in Paris," Zverev said.

Nadal himself expressed that he hopes to be able to make the most of the 10 days that remain before the French Open. The 2022 claycourt season has been quite unusual for Nadal, who has played just five matches on clay ahead of the French Open.

The 13-time French Open champion's preparations for the Grand Slam in Paris have been far from ideal. That, along with the resurfacing of a foot injury, means he will not be the heavy favorite this time as he is usually in Paris.

Zverev named his picks as the top favorites for the French Open, including himself on the list as well as rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

"Look, I think Alcaraz is one of the favorites. Novak is one of the favorites. Tsitsipas. If I get in form, I can do well there. There's a lot of guys that can play well on this surface," Zverev opined.

The towering German player has himself picked up some much-needed form ahead of the fast-approaching major in Paris. He is now in the semifinals at the Italian Open, days after reaching the final of the Madrid Masters. Zverev faces one of his top competitors, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the Rome semis on Saturday.

Can Rafael Nadal win the race against time ahead of the French Open?

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

If there is a silver lining for Rafael Nadal, it is the fact that he is facing an injury he already knows quite well. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has been troubled by the foot injury for a long time now. He produced a 20-match unbeaten run at the start of the season despite struggling quite regularly with pain in the foot.

His fine form at the start of the year included a title-winning run at the Australian Open in January, where he played many long matches on the hard courts. Nadal has admitted that the injury causes excessive pain at times. However, he is no stranger to fighting through the pain when he really needs to.

The world no. 4's expertise on clay, particularly on the courts in Paris, should hold him in good stead if the injury does not worsen and he is fit for the French Open. The Spanish superstar's fans will hope for another 'epic' comeback from injury for the clay maestro at his favorite tournament.

Edited by Rohit Mishra