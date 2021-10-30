"I don't feel very tired, I feel fine, I can still play" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after Vienna loss to Frances Tiafoe

Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Vienna Open at the Round of 16 stage on Thursday, after letting a 3-0 lead slip in the deciding set against Frances Tiafoe. Speaking to the press following the loss, Tsitsipas admitted that he was the second best player as the match wore on.

The 23-year-old also stated he wasn't sure whether the loss was more about the pressure that he felt or the fact that Tiafoe started getting a good read on his game.

"I was not the best player in the 2nd and 3rd sets," Tsitsipas said. "I do not know if it was a matter of blows or psychology, it seemed to me that he felt better with the returns and that helped him a lot."

Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to assert that he wasn't fatigued, despite having played more than 70 matches in the season. The Greek also pointed out that he had let a similar lead slip during his match against Ugo Humbert at the Tokyo Olympics, before admitting that he was confused about his tactics.

"I do not feel very tired, I feel fine, I can still play," Tsitsipas said. "What happened (after the 3-0 in the 3rd set) is strange. It also happened at the Olympics (in his defeat by Ugo Humbert). It is one of these blackouts, I was suddenly confused by myself."

Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed shock at the number of errors he made as the match progressed, acknowledging that he didn't play to his usual standard. He was also disappointed at how he served, and felt like he didn't control the ball at all - which again reminded him of his Tokyo debacle again.

"I was going for too much, thinking it would get me somewhere," Tsitsipas said. "I made a lot of double mistakes which is shocking for someone of my own level. My serve left me deep and I did not feel that I had control of that ball at that moment. It's weird, it reminded me of Tokyo, I cannot understand."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' main focus now is on fixing the holes in his game

Tsitsipas is set to play the Paris Masters next.

It's back to the drawing board for Stefanos Tsitsipas now, as he looks to figure out the flaws in his game (particularly his serve).

"I am not used to seeing myself in such a situation," Tsitsipas said. "I have to work on my serve, to see what did not work properly. Did I make a technical mistake? I will sit down to analyze the match."

The Greek also admitted he was disappointed by his recent results, and claimed that it feels terrible when you don't play your best. Tsitsipas has lost some close matches this year that he believes he could've won, and that has taken a toll on him mentally.

"For me, I have not done well lately," the 23-year-old said. "It's not the best feeling for months, not to be in my best condition. There were games this year that pushed me and put me in difficult situations mentally. Games that I had to win and I was close."

With just a few weeks left before the season ends, Stefanos Tsitsipas' desire to continue giving his best has not faded. He is still passionate about winning, even if he has fallen short in his recent matches.

The Greek claimed he is determined to work hard and turn things around.

"I have a lot of appetite to win more matches and to show something new," he said. "So I would not put it down to fatigue. There is still passion and I want to add victories. Unfortunately, I have not done what I was aiming for in the last matches. It is not a nice feeling but I will continue to work hard because it is something I do well."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated to play the Paris Masters next week, and the ATP Finals after that.

Edited by Musab Abid