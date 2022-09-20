"I have no feelings about it, no reason to cry, I can only tell myself that I have to do better if I want to find this place in the future"- Daniil Medvedev on losing the No. 1 ranking

Daniil Medvedev said that he isn't too concerned about losing the No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Russian first reached the top of the ATP rankings in February after the Mexican Open in Acapulco. He lost the spot to Novak Djokovic the following month but reclaimed it during the grasscourt season.

Daniil Medvedev was the World No. 1 entering the US Open but he lost it after losing to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round. Carlos Alcaraz replaced him at the top of the ATP rankings after winning the tournament by beating Casper Ruud in the final.

Nick wins another crazy match vs Daniil Medvedev 7-6 3-6 6-3 6-2 to get into US Open quarter-finals, where he faces Khachanov.



The Russian said that he "didn't feel much" when he lost the top spot and that he can only try to do well to reclaim it.

“To be honest, I didn't feel much when I lost the No. 1 spot,” said Medvedev. “The ranking is the consequence of your results and if we take the American summer, for example, I did not take enough points to stay No. 1, or even No. 2 or 3."

"Whereas Casper, Carlos, Rafa, [Nadal] of course, with the two Grand Slams he won at the start of the year, they took a lot more points. So, it's just logical. I have no feelings about it, no reason to cry. I can only tell myself that I have to do better if I want to find this place in the future," the 26-year-old added.

Medvedev also stated that the final few months are a crucial part of the season for him.

“It’s a very important part of the season for me,” explained Medvedev. “I really like playing indoors, so I only find positives in this part of the season. Indoor is very different, you always have to adapt. Paris and the ATP Finals are obviously the biggest [events].

The Russian is currently ranked fourth in the world with 5065 points and is 1675 points behind World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Moselle Open in Metz

Daniil Medvedev is competing at the Moselle Open

Medvedev is the top seed at the Moselle Open in Metz and will be a heavy favorite to win it. The Russian received a bye into the second round of the ATP 250 tournament and will face either Stan Wawrinka or Joao Sousa.

Daniil Medvedev will be eager to win his second title of the season and keep his chances of becoming the year-end World No. 1 alive.

