"I felt so bad" - Alexander Zverev opens up about how he couldn't bring himself to beat older brother Mischa during Houston clash

Alexander Zverev recently recalled how he felt bad about potentially beating older brother Mischa during a qualifying match the German siblings played for a place in the main draw of the 2014 US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. According to Zverev, his feelings led him to retire from the contest, sending Mischa into the main draw.

Speaking recently to American former ATP stars John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson on the Nothing Major podcast, Zverev revisited the encounter, which isn't listed on his head-to-head with Mischa on the official website of the ATP Tour owing to it being a qualifying match. The German, currently the World No. 3 in men's singles, said (from 11:26):

"We actually played one more time in Houston, but we played in qualies in 2014. And I actually, don't know if people know that, he (Mischa) knows that, we played a very long three-set match."

Alexander Zverev went on to go into greater detail about the match, remembering how he was overwhelmed by negative feelings during the decisive third set when he led 3-2 and was up a break against Mischa. The negativity, the 24-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist claimed, stemmed from him potentially coming out on top against his older brother.

"We played for like, three hours, and then it was like 3-2 in the third set. I think I was up 3-2 in the third set with a break, and I felt so bad that I pulled out. Yeah, I pulled out, I couldn't beat him. I just couldn't do it," the 28-year-old added.

Mischa, 10 years Zverev's senior, reached career-high rankings of No. 25 and No. 44 in singles and doubles respectively on the ATP Tour. His last competitive outing came in early 2023, following which he retired, despite never having made an official retirement announcement.

Alexander Zverev and older brother Mischa's only recognized competitive clash on the ATP Tour also came in the USA

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)

At the 2018 Washington Open (officially known now as the Mubadala Citi DC Open for sponsorship reasons), defending champion Alexander Zverev locked horns with older brother Mischa in the Round of 16. The younger of the two siblings registered a 6-3, 7-5 victory to progress to the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 hardcourt event in the American capital.

Zverev would eventually go on to successfully defend his title in Washington. The German squared off against Alex de Minaur in the final, and emerged triumphant with a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Right now, Alexander Zverev is in Toronto, Canada, for the 2025 National Bank Open. The World No. 3 has reached the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event, where he is set to face defending champion Alexei Popyrin.

