"Really happy with the way I played, I felt I will be at this level at US Open" - Simona Halep remains positive after Montreal 2R loss

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep might have seen her Montreal campaign come to an early end at the hands of a red-hot Danielle Collins, but the Romanian is pleased with the effort she put in on Wednesday.

Halep battled the Palermo and San Jose champion for two hours and 55 minutes, saving four match points in a dramatic final game before succumbing to a 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 defeat.

This was the two-time Major winner's first match since retiring in the second round in Rome against Angelique Kerber in May. A calf injury kept her out of the subsequent French Open, Wimbledon Championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite the three-month hiatus, the fact that Halep was able to go toe-to-toe with the in-form Collins on her comeback will be encouraging for the Romanian.

During her post-match media interaction, Halep admitted that she only expected to showcase such a high level a few weeks down the line at the US Open.

"I am very positive about how I played today, little bit unexpected because after three months you cannot play much tennis," Halep said. "You come and play three hours at a very high level against someone who is winning matches and tournaments lately. Really happy with the way I played.

"I felt I will be at this level at the US Open. But doesn't mean I will be at the same level next week. I have to see how I wake up tomorrow with the body. But at least I trust my game."

It was a tough few months for the Romanian. Missing out on the chance to represent her nation at the Tokyo Olympics was deeply disappointing. Halep chose not to dwell on that, and instead focused on spending time with her friends and family.

"I didn't watch (the Tokyo Olympics), just a few games and balls," said the World No. 13. "But I didn't pay attention. It was too painful to watch the matches. When you are injured, you feel sad and disappointed. It's not really good in my opinion to watch matches.

"But the time home was great. I was with my family and friends. I needed this time to recharge my batteries."

When some players don't trust they can win with their game, they ask for medical help: Simona Halep

Danielle Collins receives medical attention during the third set of her match against Simona Halep

The match between Danielle Collins and Simona Halep had plenty of drama, with the American's medical time-out a highly debated topic. The American, who self-admittedly hyperextended her knee twice during the match, asked for a trainer after the fifth game of the third set, having just dropped her serve.

The medical time-out turned out to be a long one and Halep was made to wait before her serve. The former World No. 1 was broken when action resumed, and she went on to win just one more game in the match.

During the press conference, the Romanian was asked to weigh in on the issue. Halep expressed her displeasure with the medical timeout rule, suggesting that some players use it to halt the momentum of their opponent.

"It was tough for me," said Halep. "After two hours and a half, to get more than 10 minutes break is not fair. Before the serve, I think this rule is not good at all. But you know some players when they don't trust they can win with the game, they ask the medicals and then they run better than before. So this is it.

"It has happened to me in a few matches already when in the end of the match the opponent gets a medical, I cannot physically stay there because sometimes when you sweat a lot, you lose energy. The break is not good in that moment. But credit to her because she played well," added the Romanian.

Edited by Arvind Sriram