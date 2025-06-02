"I felt like the coolest kid ever" - Coco Gauff shares fond memories of meeting Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens after rare feat at French Open

Coco Gauff reminisced about her childhood and shared memories of her meeting with Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams as she chatted with them at TNT's exclusive show during her French Open campaign. She was elated to share the panel with two other American tennis greats, emphasizing how she has been inspired by the duo since a young age.

After getting a formidable win against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday, the 21-year-old also achieved the rare feat of becoming the youngest woman since Venus Williams to reach 5+ Women’s Singles quarter-finals at a single Grand Slam event at such a young age (21 years and 73 days). Williams achieved the same when she was 21 years and 71 days old at the 2001 US Open.

At the post-match press conference, she shared how she felt sharing the panel with Williams and Stephens, being one of the three generations of black American players, and how she had a surprise bond with Stephens since she was 8.

"It feels surreal. Venus is someone I looked up to for a long time, and Sloane too. I remember hitting with Sloane when I was like 8 years old. I had a birthday party at maybe 10 or 11.. she surprised me and showed up. I felt like the coolest kid ever having her come. Just to be alongside the two of them is very cool," she said.

With her remarkable performances, Coco Gauff has been able to reach her career-best ranking of World No. 2 and will take on Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Wednesday (June 4).

Coco Gauff on her current form on clay

Coco Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has been able to work a lot on her setbacks and has been putting up stunning displays during the ongoing clay stint. One of the favorites at Roland Garros, Gauff has sailed into the quarterfinals in emphatic fashion.

She explored details of her strong points in the match after her fourth-round win and also spoke on how she has been maintaining consistency on the clay surface.

"The whole match I played well. She stepped up her game in the second set. Overall, I thought I played great. I move well on clay, really comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. The most physical surface for sure and I do well in that department," Gauff said after her 6-0, 7-5 triumph (via ESPN).

Gauff, however, falls back against Keys with losses in three of her past five meetings, including their only match on clay in Madrid last year.

