"I felt like the smart decision was to retire" - Eugenie Bouchard explains her retirement from Transylvania Open

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard took to social media to explain her decision to retire from her opening round match of the Transylvania Open yesterday.

Bouchard accepted a wildcard entry into the Transylvania Open hoping to get some more playing time under her belt. However, it did not go as planned as she was forced to retire from her opening match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist took to Instagram to state that she had "tweaked" her hip during a practice session.

"I tweaked my hip in practice on Saturday and tried everything to be ready for my match Tuesday. As the match went on it got worse and my movement was affected. Out of caution, I felt like the right decision was to retire. The doctors have told me that with a few days of rest and treatment I should be good to go in Guadalajara. I am so grateful to the entire team in Cluj for their hospitality this week," Bouchard wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram.

The 28-year-old withdrew from the match against Kalinina after the first set, which she lost 6-3. The right-hander has found the going tough in terms of injuries, as she recently made a comeback after a 17-month layoff due to surgery on her right shoulder.

On the bright side, the Canadian is expecting to be fit and ready in time for the Guadalajara Open, which is due to start later this month.

"My favorite photo of all time" - Eugenie Bouchard posts emotional photo following Roger Federer's retirement

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Eugenie Bouchard paid her respects to one of the game's greatest ever players, Roger Federer, by posting an emotional message on her Twitter page following the Swiss maestro's retirement. The 41-year-old's career came to an end at the Laver Cup.

Unfortunately, it was not the fairytale ending that Federer was hoping for as he lost his final match alongside longtime rival and good friend Rafael Nadal. However, social media was flooded with heartfelt messages towards the icon - including from Bouchard, who is known to be a lifelong fan of Federer.

The Canadian took to Twitter to share a picture of the 20-time Grand Slam winner alongside Nadal from the event in London.

"My favorite photo of all time," Bouchard tweeted.

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard My favorite photo of all time My favorite photo of all time https://t.co/KzsStZlglH

Poll : 0 votes