"I felt like the smelly kid in class" - Andy Roddick gets the truth out on how he almost lost his Wimbledon membership during Royal box attendance

Andy Roddick opened up about his attendance at Wimbledon on Day 6, joking that he almost risked losing his membership at the tournament after coming up late to the Royal box. The American also spoke about sitting at the box among some of the biggest sportspersons in the world and how it made him feel less accomplished than them.

On Saturday, Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon, watching Jannik Sinner destroy Pedro Martinez in the third round. Alongside them, the likes of Sir Geoff Hurst, Graeme Souness, Sir Steve Radgrave also watched from the Royal Box.

Recalling the day in his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, the former US Open champion revealed that he and his wife were late driving in and came in only after the announcer started doing their speech.

“I felt really like, I felt they started like announcing who all the people [attending were]. We were like late driving in, which is like a no, no. I literally got a text from Tim Henman, like, this is going to be a hell of a way to lose your membership. Sweet. Sweet, sweet. Cool, cool, cool," Andy Roddick siad.

Speaking about the 'badasses' he shared the box with, Andy Roddick joked that he felt like the "smelly kid in class" sitting next to them. He said:

"But we made it there just in time, but kind of flying blind, didn't know who all is around us. And there were some badasses. And I felt like the smelly kid in class a little bit, like there were some pretty sweet athletes.”

Although Roddick won only Grand Slam title, he reached three finals at Wimbledon, losing all three to 20-time Major winner Roger Federer.

Andy Roddick on his career: "I'm the most successful bad player ever"

In an interview with the Guardian in 2009, Andy Roddick opened up about his career and the criticism that followed him throughout, playfully claiming that he was the most successful bad tennis player ever in history.

The American recalled how critics would often dismiss him as a 'servebot' and an underachiever at the same time, two extremes he thought was very funny to exist in parallel.

"I'm the most successful bad player ever. I used to hear a lot that all I could do was hit a serve, I couldn't volley, I can't hit a backhand, I don't return well, and then people would turn round and tell me I'm underachieving. Well, all I'd say is – you can't have it both ways. For a guy who can't hit a shot, I've done OK…" Roddick said.

A winner of 32 ATP Tour titles and a former World No. 1, Andy Roddick remains the last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title.

