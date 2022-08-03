"I felt that people wanted me to win every day, but that's not realistic unless you're Djokovic, Nadal or Serena"- Sofia Kenin reflects on the aftermath of her 2020 Australian Open win 

Sofia Kenin made her return to the WTA tour at the Citi Open after almost five months on the sidelines. She squared off against Camila Osorio in the first round and succumbed to a straight-sets loss against the Colombian in Washington DC.

The American has found it extremely tough to make a significant impact since her title-winning run at the Australian Open and second place finish at Roland Garros in 2020. She's gone through major roadblocks in the form of multiple injuries, illness, defeats and even personal life mishaps.

In a recent interview with a local newsline at the Rock Creek Tennis Stadium, the 23-year-old opened up about the pressure she felt after securing her maiden Grand Slam trophy.

"It is something that we should expect, many people have told me that it is even normal to have the pressure after winning a Grand Slam or making the final of a big tournament. I personally put more pressure on myself because I felt that people wanted me to win every day, but that's not realistic. It's not realistic unless you're Djokovic, Nadal or Serena Williams," Sofia Kenin said

Kenin has only been able to chalk up two wins from eleven matches this season and has also dropped significantly in the latest WTA rankings. She reached her career-best ranking in 2020 by claiming the No. 4 spot but is ranked outside the top-400 at the moment.

The former French Open finalist also ended her coaching journey with her father Alex Kenin in 2021. She had fresh plans for the future and shared her thoughts about the same.

"I had great success with my father, but I felt that it was time to move on and make my own decisions in terms of my tennis career. I think for now I just need time, to grow as a person and then we'll see what happens in the future," Sofia Kenin said

Sofia Kenin's record at the US Open Championships

2020 US Open - Day 2- Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin will be eager to build some kind of momentum ahead of the 2022 US Open Championships at the end of the month. She suffered a foot injury at Indian Wells in March and made her return to the tennis courts at the Citi Open.

Kenin made her debut at Flushing Meadows in 2015 and bowed out in the first round after suffering a straight-sets loss against Mariana Doque Marino. She put up a decent performance in 2017 by reaching the third-round before being outfoxed by Maria Sharapova 7-5, 6-2.

The former World No. 4 followed it up with consecutive third-round losses in 2018 and 2019 but finally crossed that barrier in 2020. She got the better of Ons Jabeur in the third round. However, her stint ended in the last 16 after failing to get over the line against Belgian Elise Mertens.

The 23-year-old missed last year's event after contracting COVID-19 and will be looking to make a significant impact this time around.

