"I am a female inclusionary feminist" - Martina Navratilova defends her stance after being labeled 'TERF' for advocating 'sex-based spaces' for women

Martina Navratilova has defended excluding transgender persons from women's sports after being labeled a "Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist". The American tennis icon has been a vocal advocate for separate "sex-based spaces" for women.

On X, a user criticized Navratilova, saying only "1.6% of the US population identifies as trans or nonbinary." She responded by directing them to shewon.org and wrote:

"How many trans identified males winning against biological girls and women would be too many for you?"

In another post, the X account labeled the former World No. 1 a 'TERF' and wrote:

"So...today I learned that a woman I used to admire is a TERF. Imagine voting for the downfall of the United States b/c you're afraid of trans women in sports when trans folks are such a teeny % of our population."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova maintained she was fighting for the good of women:

"Really? Call me what you want- I will keep fighting for women and girls for our own sex based spaces . I am a female inclusionary feminist. This is not about trans anything. This is about the right to privacy, safety and fairness. For females."

Expand Tweet

Navratilova emphasized the importance of sex-based categories in sports in a podcast discussion last month.

"Identity does not apply to sports" - Martina Navratilova cites biological differences to protest the inclusion of trans athletes in female sports

Martina Navratilova (Image: Getty)

Martina Navratilova said in a discussion on the Politics War Room podcast that while she fully supports civil rights and acceptance in everyday life, sports require clear distinction to maintain fairness.

"Identity is one thing, but identity does not apply to sports. Sex category applies to sports. Male bodies are different from female bodies," Martina Navratilova said (at 52:25). "And male bodies, again, are different. And there's no way to take away the advantage that a male has, no matter how they identify."

Navratilova, an LGBTQ+ advocate since coming out in 1981, reiterated that while society must foster inclusion and equality, female-only spaces in sports need to be preserved to ensure fair competition:

"So, by all means, everyday life, acceptance in every which way. But when it comes to female sex based spaces, which includes sports, then I think we need to put a line there and say, you know, we just really need this space to be female. And that's the end."

Navratilova has regularly commented on the issue on social media including the controversy surrounding Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics and Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo at the Paralympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback