Bianca Andreescu showed her appreciation towards her fans for their support amidst her 10-month injury spell on the sidelines since August last year. The Canadian returned to action at the French Open and had a run to the third round.

Andreescu had been away from the WTA tour due to a back injury and her comeback at the French Open started with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round. She then came back from a set down to defeat 23rd seed Anna Kalinskaya 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. However, 12th seed Jasmine Paolini beat her 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

Following her exit from the clay-court Major, Andreescu penned down a heartfelt message where she thanked her fans.

Trending

"Y'all are the best. 10 months ago I had no idea when 10 months ago I had no idea when I would be able to compete again. To be back so soon with what I dealt with is a dream!!! I know my career has been very challenging thus far (who's isn't in their own way though) but it helped me discover life in such a fascinating way (more on that another time) and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Bianca Andreescu wrote on X.

"I finally feel something I haven't felt in a long time... hope! Anyways, I just wanted to come out here to say thank you to the ones who have stuck by me even during all the stops I've had. Srsly it means soooooooo much. I love you all," she added.

Expand Tweet

After the French Open, Bianca Andreescu is next scheduled to start her grass-court season at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Bianca Andreescu: "The hardest test of my life is dealing with physical injuries"

Bianca Andreescu in action at the French Open

Bianca Andreescu spoke about her injury issues while appearing on an episode of Match Point Canada a few weeks back.

The 2019 US Open champion was asked whether she felt she lived multiple careers by her current age of 23. Andreescu responded by saying that she didn't feel her body was 23 years old because of the injuries she faced. The Canadian also said that dealing with her injuries was her life's hardest test.

"I totally don't feel like my body is 23 years old because of all the injuries, I've been very unlucky. The universe likes to test us in different ways. The hardest test of my life is dealing with physical injuries, in addition to the mental health problems, which in a way go hand in hand. I don't regret any of them, I have learned a lot about myself through the challenges I have had to face more than through the victories and happy times," Bianca Andreescu said as quoted by Punto de Break.

Andreescu's prolonged absence from the WTA Tour has seen her ranking plummet. She is currently 228th.