Iga Swiatek recently praised United Cup organizers for considerate scheduling in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Poland have booked their place in United Cup semifinals on the back of powerful performances from Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz. The duo won their singles ties against Chinese players in the quarterfinals at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday, January 3.

Hurkacz downed Zhizhen Zhang in straight sets to give Poland the much-needed start. Swiatek doubled the team's lead by thrashing Qinwen Zheng 6-2, 6-3. Katarzyna Piter and Jan Zielinski ensured a sweep with mixed-doubles triumph over the Chinese pair of Xiadoi You and Fajing Sun.

Swiatek has been in subliminal form in Perth as she delivered hammerings on Beatriz Haddad Maia and Sara Sorribes Tormo in group-stage encounters earlier. Interestingly, she has attributed her robust success to better scheduling by the tournament organizers this year.

"I'm really happy that United Cup kind of listened to our feedback and are supporting us in terms of giving us time to get used to the new conditions," Swiatek said during the post-match press conference. "I'm really happy that United Cup and everybody that organized this tournament listened to us because there were many feedbacks that were the same as ours. I felt for sure last year like I couldn't find my game suddenly."

In the 2023 United Cup, a group match was decided in five ties played over two days. This restricted the participants from enjoying adequate breaks between encounters. The tournament changed the format to three ties per match this year.

The Pole further recalled having a word with the organizers over the same.

"I'm saying it for a third time, but they actually listened. Last year I had a meeting right after, and they seemed really understanding. It's something that we lack I think from some [organizations]," Iga Swiatek added.

Iga Swiatek-led Poland finished as semifinalists in 2023 United Cup

Poland reached as far as the semifinals at the United Cup in 2023. They suffered a 5-0 defeat to eventual champions the United States in the penultimate round.

Poland began their campaign on a positive note by comprehensively beating Kazakhstan in the opener. Iga Swiatek led from the front with victorious contributions in singles and mixed-doubles fixtures. Poland later defeated Switzerland to confirm their place in the knockouts.

Swiatek was again at the center of the action in her national side's success against Italy in the quarterfinals. She won her singles tie and later joined hands with Hubert Hurkacz to secure the critical mixed-doubles tie as well.