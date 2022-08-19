"I find a lot of people have a crush on Stefanos Tsitsipas, I'm just assuming you want me to coach someone with a great game" - Venus Williams responds to a fan

Turning pro in 2016, Stefanos Tsitsipas didn't take long before establishing himself as a contender for every tournament that he played. At the age of just 20, he became the first Greek tennis player to break into the ATP top-10 rankings in March 2019.

The nine singles titles that the recently-turned 24-year-old has won so far include the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals, two Monte-Carlo Masters, and six ATP 250 tournaments. On the only occasion that the Greek reached a Grand Slam final at the 2021 French Open, he lost to 21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic after leading by two sets to love.

Often lauded by the greats of the game, Tsitsipas recently earned Venus Williams' praise. In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the seven-time Grand Slam champion answered a plethora of tennis-related questions from fans all over the world.

When someone asked her whether she would be interested in coaching Tsitsipas after retirement, the 42-year-old had this to say:

"I find a lot of people have a crush on him. But I'm just assuming you want me to coach someone with a great game," Venus replied.

Venus Williams posted on her Instagram stories.

Williams often engages with her fans through Instagram and her witty answers are always entertaining. Answering another question from a fan who asked her about her least favorite tennis shot, the American decided not to let her rivals on the tour take advantage while she was still an active player.

"Something basic. But I can't give my opponents any clues. Haha," Williams said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face John Isner in Cincinnati quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and John Isner

Continuing his hunt for a third ATP Masters 1000 title, Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

The fourth seed broke the Argentine five times, and although Schwartman hit 17 winners to Tsitsipas' 16, he finished with 35 unforced errors, compared to just 14 from the Greek. Their head-to-head now stands at 3-2 in Tsitsipas' favor.

The World No. 7 arrived in Cincinnati on the back of a second-round exit last week at the Canadian Open, where Britain's Jack Draper beat him in straight sets. Tsitsipas has bounced back with a strong performance this week and is set to take on one of the best servers on the tour, John Isner, in the quarterfinals.

In his first three matches, Isner downed players like Benjamin Bonzi, Canadian Open runner-up Hubert Hurkacz, and Sebastian Korda. Tsitsipas currently leads the head-to-head against the American 4-2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee