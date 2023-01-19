Lucky loser Michael Mmoh despatched Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round to add to a slew of high-profile upsets on Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open.

Mmoh lost in the final round of qualifying but World No. 50 David Goffin's last-minute withdrawal ensured him a place in the main draw. A mighty five-set tussle against qualifier Laurent Lokoli in the opening round helped the American record just his third victory at Melbourne Park.

Having competed largely on the Challenger tour, the 25-year-old snapped his three-year title drought by clinching a couple of titles on the circuit last year. His victory over Alexander Zverev, however, marked the apt fruition of his efforts to break into the higher echelons of the sport.

A visibly emotional Mmoh spoke about harboring hope during adversities after his second-round win, revealing how he had scheduled a flight back home after the first round itself.

"Life is crazy," the American said after his win over Alexander Zverev on Thursday. "When you think everything is looking dark, there's light at the end of the tunnel. I was packing my bag, I had my flight booked and was supposed to leave yesterday morning"

The third round is the farthest Mmoh has ventured into a Grand Slam. His win over Zverev will guarantee him a career-high ranking inside the world's top 100 at the end of the fortnight.

"It just doesn't seem real"- Michael Mmoh after beating Alexander Zverev at Australian Open 2023

It's safe to say that Michael Mmoh found himself in a trance of disbelief long after his heroics at Margaret Court Arena on Thursday. His triumph over Alexander Zverev marked just his second win over a top 15 player and he spoke at length about the feat in his post-match press conference.

Mmoh explained how his fortunes completely turned around over a span of two days whilst shaking his head in sheer incredulity.

"It just doesn't seem real," Mmoh said of his feat. "The past 48 hours have been a complete whirlwind. From being ready to go back home, booking a flight, packing my bags. I was supposed to leave yesterday. Now I'm here, and I just had the best win of my career. It just doesn't seem real. The two change of events is just insane."

The American will next face compatriot J.J. Wolf, who is also coming off an upset win over No. 23 seed Diego Schwartzmann in the second round. Mmoh believes a face-off against a familiar foe in Wolf has every reason to go down to the wire.

"It's going to be a tough challenge," the American said on facing J.J. Wolf next. "It's going to be a tough match. But I feel like with the way I've been playing, the confidence I have from some of these wins, it's going to be tough for both of us. I think he knows my game. I know his game. No secrets. It's going to be a little bit of a derby."

