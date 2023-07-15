"I cannot force anything right now, it wasn't meant to be" - Ons Jabeur admits feeling pressured after Wimbledon final loss

Ons Jabeur lost her second Wimbledon final in a row, falling to Marketa Vondrousova in the championship round of the 2023 edition on Saturday. Last year, the World No. 6 was downed by Elena Rybakina in the title bout. In both cases, her opponents won their maiden Slam titles while leaving the Tunisian still hunting for her first Major title.

The 2023 Wimbledon loss is Jabeur's third straight loss in the final of a Grand Slam, having lost to Iga Swiatek at the US Open between her back-to-back appearances at SW19.

The former World No. 2 was heartbroken after the defeat, breaking down in tears before and during the presentation ceremony. She was emotional at her post-tournament press conference as well, where she admitted that she was under a lot of pressure both from herself and fans around the world to do well.

On how she planned to cope with the same, the Tunisian had no immediate plan, saying that she did not want to force anything. Instead, she simply accepted that it was not meant to be and hoped to learn from the experience going forward.

"I've been having more pressure. The more good results that I do, the more pressure I feel. But it is what it is. Like I said, I cannot force anything right now. It wasn't meant to be. It wasn't. Definitely this match, last year's match, the final of the US Open, will teach me how to win these finals," Ons Jabeur said.

"Will definitely keep learning, keep being positive. I think that's the thing that will keep me going. Otherwise, if I'm going to be depressed about it, it's not going to help much. I'll try to stay positive," she added.

Ons Jabeur acknowledged that it was painful for her to lose her third Slam final in a row, stating that she believed she had done everything right this time after her previous losses. Regardless, the 28-year-old proclaimed that she will continue being positive despite all her setbacks.

"Because I already lost two finals, and this is the third one. I don't know. I felt I was doing everything right. Again, with the same thing that happened last year. It's painful because you feel so close to achieving something that you want, and actually back to square one. Again, just try to get rid of these negative thoughts and continue being positive," Ons Jabeur said.

"She was very nice" - Ons Jabeur on being consoled by Kate Middleton after Wimbledon final loss

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Ons Jabeur shared a moment with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, after her Wimbledon final loss and expanded on what advice the former Duchess of Cambridge gave her afterwards.

Revealing that it was the same as last year - encouraing her to come back and win Wimbledon soon - Jabeur was all praise for the "very nice" Princess of Wales. The World No. 6 also joked about how she asked for a hug from her, adding that it was a "nice" moment to have after such a painful loss.

"Same thing after last year: to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously she was very nice. She didn't know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she's always nice to me," Ons Jabeur said.