"I found out when you guys did" - Venus Williams announces controversial Indian Wells wildcard news was false days after backlash

Venus Williams has been in the news recently after speculation that she had accepted a wildcard entry into the main draw of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. However, Williams has now claimed that will not be featuring at the WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Ad

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, 44, is yet to call time on her stellar tennis career. However, her participation in competitive events over the last few years has been limited due to persistent injury problems.

In light of these circumstances, Williams faced flak after rumors of her accepting an Indian Wells wildcard entry surfaced. Critics suggested that there are younger players more deserving of wildcards than her. At the same time, her loyal fans welcomed the speculation with open arms, expecting to see one of the greats in action again.

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, February 23, the X handle of the Tennis Weekly Podcast shared an audio clip of Venus Williams. She said she hadn't accepted a wildcard entry into this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, in overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Williams said.

Ad

"I had a player text me today too, like, "can you play doubles?" I'm not playing. I found out about the wild card when you guys did. Just saying. Okay. And I love Indian Wells. I would love to be there. And if I could have accepted it, I would have been like, yes, but I already made commitments," she added.

Ad

Williams has a controversial history at Indian Wells, dating back to shocking events that unfolded in 2001.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams boycotted Indian Wells for over a decade due to alleged 2001 racism

Venus Williams (Source: Getty)

In 2001, Venus Williams was slated to lock horns with sister Serena Williams in the semifinals at Indian Wells. However, the former withdrew from the match almost at the last minute, citing injury, leading to Serena reaching the final. Allegations later surfaced, suggesting that the withdrawal was an example of match-fixing masterminded by the sisters' father Richard.

Ad

Serena, who won the final, was booed throughout the summit clash, with Venus and Richard watching on from the stands. Later, at that year's Miami Open, Richard claimed the Indian Wells crown racially abused him and Venus.

This culminated in the two sisters boycotting the prestigious event in the Californian desert from 2002 to 2014. Serena was the first among the sisters to return to the event in 2015, with Venus returning the following year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"