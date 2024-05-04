"I gasped when I saw the Pete Sampras-era chequered Nike shorts" - Andrea Petkovic launches full-throated endorsement of Zendaya's 'Challengers' movie

Former professional tennis player, Andrea Petkovic, made note of the 'Challengers' movie recently. Petkovic did not hold back from showering praise on Justin Kuritzkes and Luca Guadagnino's brainchild.

The film centers on the story of Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), in search of a remarkable comeback and gets the help of his wife Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a retired tennis player forced to retire due to injury. But the situation alters when Art faces Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor), his ex-best friend and Tashi's former lover.

After Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka lavished praise on Luca Guadagnino's creation, the former professional tennis star also shared her views on the tennis-based love triangle. The German explained how she felt when she saw Pete Sampras-era chequered Nike shorts worn by Josh O'Connor in the movie.

"I gasped when I saw the Pete Sampras-era chequered Nike shorts Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) wears, a staple in any challenger player’s wardrobe – they were sturdy and indestructible, a requirement when you barely have enough money to pay for a hotel." Petkovic via The Guardian

"I have always liked Guadagnino's movies"- said Andrea Petkovic

Petkovic later revealed that she always liked Guadagnino's directorials. She was initially concerned when she learned that the Italian was going to make a tennis-based movie. However, she later called Guadgnino's work "genius".

I have always liked Guadagnino’s movies and I was worried when I heard he was set on making a tennis one. But he has pulled it off. I would venture as far as to call it genius.

While she praised Guadagnino's work, she later heaped praise on the movie, saying it was the best tennis movie. She wrote:

"It’s not the best movie I have ever seen. But it is the best tennis movie. Maybe even the best sports movie."

The movie's writer, Justin Kuritzkes, was inspired by an intense tennis match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2018. During the end of the match, Williams was penalized by the referee, who charged her, citing that she was getting coached from outside. However, the movie is completely fictional and not based on a true story.

