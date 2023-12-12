"I could be the most generous ATP player ever" - Nick Kyrgios gives his take on being the most fined tennis player in history

Nick Kyrgios was part of a recent interview with Pierce Morgan on the latter's YouTube channel 'Pierce Morgan Uncensored'.

The Australian has always been in the spotlight for his erratic on-court behavior and has had no shortage of critics, including English journalist Morgan. The two have previously engaged in a war of words on Twitter.

So the fans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw Kyrgios being a part of Morgan's latest interview titled 'Piers Morgan vs Nick Kyrgios'. The pair buried the hatchet and engaged in a conversation involving various topics.

One such topic brought up by Morgan was regarding Kyrgios being the most fined player in tennis history paying up to £452000. When asked whether he was proud of that record, Kyrgios replied:

"It goes to charity. So on the flip side, I could be the most generous ATP player ever."

The beef between Morgan and Kyrgios started in 2016 when in a match against Andy Murray, the Aussie imploded and seemingly conceded the match.

Morgan then posted a series of tweets bashing Kyrgios for his antics, leading to the both of them exchanging blows on Twitter (as seen below).

A look into Nick Kyrgios' injury-riddled 2023

Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action for the majority of the 2023 season, has only played in the Stuttgart Open, losing to Wu Yibing in the opening round. The Aussie missed the first part of the season, including the Australian Open, due to knee surgery. He also fell out of the top 100.

Kyrgios couldn't return in time for Wimbledon, thus failing to emulate his performance from 2022, where he had an impressive run to the final, losing to Novak Djokovic in the end.

However, despite being out of action for so long, the Australian's popularity doesn't seem to have plummeted. He recently made his commentary debut by joining Tennis Channel's team covering the 2023 Nitto ATP finals.

Kyrgios has also made an OnlyFans account to engage with his fans and announced that he won't be participating in the 2024 Australian Open.

“Obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon, (which has) set me back a little bit (and I’ve) had some wrist issues,” Kyrgios told his OnlyFans subscribers.

“So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open,” he added.