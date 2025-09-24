"I get it from my mama" - Coco Gauff reacts to her mother Candi posing in a black bikini outfit after sharing her own swimwear style

Coco Gauff delivered an emphatic reaction to mother Candi donning a bikini. Gauff's reaction came soon after she shared a picture of herself wearing one.

On Tuesday, September 23, Candi took to her Instagram and shared numerous highlights from her recent weekend getaway to Saint Lucia, the picturesque island nation in the eastern part of the Caribbean. The very first highlight was a stunning picture of her sporting a black bikini outfit.

Merely hours later, Coco Gauff shared a post on her Instagram consisting of some of her most cherished off-court memories from this past summer. The second picture of this particular post featured the WTA star posing in front of the mirror wearing a red-and-white bikini.

Subsequently, she shared this photo as an Instagram Story, with her very next Story being her's mother's stunning picture from the Saint Lucia getaway. The World No. 3 captioned the second Story:

"I get it from my mama 🩷😏"

Gauff's Instagram Story featuring herself wearing a bikini, dated Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Gauff's Instagram Story featuring her mother's bikini look from the Saint Lucia weekend getaway (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

On the tennis front, Gauff is currently in Beijing for this year's China Open. The WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing is set to mark the 21-year-old's first competitive outing since her fourth-round exit from the US Open.

Coco Gauff heads into year's Asian hardcourt swing after US Open disappointment against Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka (left) embraces Coco Gauff (right) at the 2025 US Open after the Japanese's victory against the American in women's singles fourth-round action (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's worryingly high double fault count spanning the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal and the Cincinnati Open compelled her to make a significant move in the buildup to the US Open. She decided to part with coach Matt Daly and roped in biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan, who previously collaborated to great effect with Gauff's rival Aryna Sabalenka, resolving the Belarusian's double fault woes to a large extent.

However, the American's work with the biomechanics specialist didn't yield much at Flushing Meadows. While the 21-year-old did reach the fourth round, she couldn't go any further as she was ruthlessly dispatched by the in-form Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

At the 2025 China Open, Gauff is likely to display the results of the work she has been doing with MacMillan behind the scenes. The American is the defending champion at the WTA 1000 tournament of the prestigious hardcourt tournament in Beijing, having defeated Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-3 in last year's final.

