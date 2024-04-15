"I get tired of saying my hardships" - Rafael Nadal declines to expand on abdomen injury in lead-up to Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal recently declined to comment on the injuries that have kept him out for the last year as well as the majority of the current season.

He fronted questions from the media ahead of his much-touted return at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Addressing his abdomen injury, Nadal said after pulling out of the Monte-Carlo Masters he did not want to expand on his injuries and hence kept his statement vague. The former World No. 1 mentioned that he was getting tired of providing multiple injury updates.

"In my statement, when I was eliminated from Monte Carlo, I said I couldn't play. I don't feel like saying I have a problem here or a problem there. I get tired of saying my hardships. The worst thing that can happen is that. I can't play again. Do I know what can happen again?" he said in the press conference.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also talked about his hip operation. He said that the last two years have been difficult due to the hip injury.

"They have been two difficult years. I come from a major hip operation and when that happens it is difficult because things happen in the body. When "You can, you can, and when you can't, you can't," he said.

Rafael Nadal to make his return against Flavio Cobolli

Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Rafael Nadal is set to return to court after 102 days and to clay court after 680 odd days. He announced his return in a press conference before the 2024 Barcelona Open. The Spaniard mentioned that it was a last-minute decision.

"I came here a bit of a last minute decision, because I didn't know if I was going to be able to play. Tomorrow I will be on the court," he said in the press conference.

The King of Clay's much-anticipated match is against Flavio Cobolli in the first round on Tuesday (April 16).

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was last seen playing on a clay court at the 2022 French Open final, where he defeated Casper Ruud to lift his record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros. The Spaniard missed the entirety of the clay season in 2023 after picking up an injury at the 2023 Australian Open.

Nadal boasts a record 12 titles at the Barcelona Open, having won 66 of the 70 matches he has played. He would be looking to add one more title to his name in the absence of reigning two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz.

