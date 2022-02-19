"I get told daily that I look like Cassie from Euphoria but I don't see it"- Anett Kontaveit

World No. 6 Anett Kontaveit does not believe she bears any resemblance to Cassie Howard, a character from the hit TV show Euphoria.

Many of the Estonian's fans have pointed out that she looks strikingly similar to Cassie, who is portrayed by American actress Sydney Sweeney. But the 26-year-old sees no similarities.

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan Anett Kontaveit as Cassie Howard



Sweet and sympathetic. Her confidence and strength is growing. Anett Kontaveit as Cassie HowardSweet and sympathetic. Her confidence and strength is growing. https://t.co/TdAUwxpJHo

Kontaveit recently returned home following her successful campaign in St. Petersburg and she took to Instagram to address the matter.

"I get told daily that I look like Cassie from Euphoria but I don’t see it," she wrote.

Euphoria is a coming-of-age drama series which has shot to prominence in the United States. Zendaya plays the lead character Ruby Bennett on the show. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to star in a tennis film, tentatively titled Challengers.

Anett Kontaveit continues red-hot form

Anett Kontaveit won her first title of the year in St. Petersburg

Anett Kontaveit lifted her sixth WTA title at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday. Five of her six titles have come over the course of the last seven months, during which she has climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 6.

After a hugely successful end to the 2021 season, Kontaveit launched her 2022 campaign at the Sydney International, where she reached the semifinals, before losing to Barbora Krejcikova.

Kontaveit then traveled to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open. The No. 6 seed registered a comprehensive victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening round, but suffered a shock second-round loss to Clara Tauson.

The 26-year-old bounced back strongly in St. Petersburg. Kontaveit, the No. 2 seed, survived a scare from Jil Teichmann in the first round before beating Sorana Cirstea, Belinda Bencic and Jelena Ostapenko to reach the final.

She lost the first set of the final to top seed Maria Sakkari, but clawed her way back to win in three sets, thereby extending her win streak on indoor hardcourts to 20.

Kontaveit will next compete at the Qatar Open as the fourth seed. She has received a bye to the second round, where she will likely face Ana Konjuh.

