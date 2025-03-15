Tense scenes erupted at the 2025 Arizona Tennis Classic as Alexander Bublik and Corentin Moutet engaged in a verbal battle during their thrilling quarterfinal contest.

The match was an excellent one, featuring momentum shifts for both players. Moutet began strongly, securing an early break in the first set and winning it 6-2. He then established a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Bublik rallied, ultimately claiming the second set in a tiebreak.

The third set started off well for the Kazakh, as Bublik broke Moutet's serve twice and established a 5-1 lead. However, at 5-2 and then again at 5-4, he failed to close out the match on his serve, allowing the Frenchman to level the score at 5-5. Bublik then broke in the subsequent game, serving for the match for a third time at 6-5.

It was at this point that tensions started to seep in between the players. Bublik was ready to serve but the Frenchman was not ready for play to be started. He conveyed the same to Bublik who replied by saying that it was not his concern.

"I am not ready," Moutet was heard saying.

"I don't give a sh*t" Bublik was heard replying.

Bublik finally succeeded on his third attempt, serving out the match for the win. However as both players came to the net for the customary handshake, tensions boiled over as they engaged in a verbal spat. Such was the severity of the situation that the chair umpire, Marta Mrzynska, had to keep both players physically separated to prevent further escalation of events.

Bublik will face top seed Nuno Borges in the semifinal.

Alexander Bublik and Corentin Moutet have been known for on-court temper tantrums

In Picture: Alexander Bublik (Getty)

Both Alexander Bublik and Corentin Moutet have been known to be volatile on court during matches. At the China Open last year, Bublik lost his temper during a match against Flavio Cobolli and threw his racket in anger, shocking the crowd in attendance.

Moutet also has a history of showing his temper on court. Back in 2022, the Frenchman was involved in a severe verbal confrontation against Adrian Andreev at a Challenger event. Moutet's actions drew a hefty fine from the ATP.

Bublik who was ranked as high as 17 in the world only last May, has experienced a sharp decline in form. The Kazakh has a 2-8 win/loss record this season. His last event was at Indian Wells, where he lost to Yosuke Watanuki in the first round.

Moutet has fared a bit better than Bublik in 2025, having a 4-5 record for the season. The Frenchman had a decent run at the Australian Open, where he lost against Learner Tien in the third round.

