"I would glance over at her table and see her smiling at me" – When Jimmy Connors described his first meeting with Chris Evert

Jimmy Connors wrote about his first meeting with Chris Evert in his memoir, 'The Outsider'.

The two are among the greatest players in tennis history but were also known for their high-profile relationship during the 1970s.

Jimmy Connors wrote in his memoir that he met Chris Evert in 1972 before the Queen's Club Championships when he attended a dinner party as a date for former player Wendy Overton.

"A week before the Queen's Club tournament in June 1972, I attended an official dinner to celebrate the US team's victory in the Wightman Cup. They had defeated the British 5-2 in a contest played that year at Wimbledon. One of the US team members was Wendy Overton, a friend of mine and a top-10 doubles player, who needed a date for the dinner and asked if I could go," Connors wrote.

The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion stated that he could not take his eyes off Evert throughout the evening. He said that he glanced towards her table and she smiled at him.

"I probably wasn't very good company for Wendy that evening, though, because all through the meal I couldn't take my eyes off cute, young Chris Evert across the way. I knew who she was -- Mom and I had caught a ride to Coral Gables with Chris and her parents back in 1965 -- and I wanted to get to know her better. I would glance over at her table and see her smiling at me." Connors wrote.

"When dinner was finished, I walked over and introduced myself. It was a nice opening to take the conversation to another level. I was always told that you should always leave a party with the girl you came with, so at the end of the festivities, I made sure to take Wendy back to her hotel. It didn't take me long, though, to find out just what room Chrissie was staying in," he added.

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors were mixed doubles partners and took part in a number of tournaments, with the 1974 US Open being their most notable one.

Seeded third in the tournament, the pair reached the final of the hard-court Major without dropping a single set. However, they lost 6-1, 7-6 to the Australian-American duo of Geoff Masters and Pam Teeguarden.

Evert and Connors did manage to win one tournament, the World Mixed Doubles Championships in 1983, by beating Andrea Jaeger and Roscoe Tanner 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

