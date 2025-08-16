"I don't go out" - Emma Raducanu gets emotional opening up on terrifying Dubai stalker experience that left lasting scars

Emma Raducanu hasn’t had it easy in recent months, especially after the frightening stalker incident in Dubai. She admitted it left a deep impact on her, to the point where she no longer feels comfortable going out alone and has cut down on how often she does.

During her second-round match at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, Raducanu spotted a man in the crowd showing what officials called “fixated behaviour.” Clearly shaken, she walked to the umpire’s chair in tears, saying she was struggling to breathe and couldn’t see the ball properly. Play was briefly stopped before security stepped in and removed the man from the venue.

The same man had reportedly followed her across several tournaments, including Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai. Before the match, he even approached her at a coffee shop and handed her a letter.

Speaking about how tough the experience was, Emma Raducanu told The Guardian:

"After the Dubai incident, that was probably the worst [public attention] I’ve had. I remember straight afterwards, I found it very difficult going out. I definitely had a bit of a leftover lag effect. But I’ve been a lot more astute, a lot more, I’d say, safe and I have someone with me."

"I don’t really go out on my own as much. No solo walks. Just always having someone watching my back," she added.

Police eventually detained the man, and while Raducanu chose not to press charges, he was made to sign a formal undertaking to stay away from her. He has since been banned from attending all WTA tournaments.

