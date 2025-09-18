Bjorn Borg expressed that he lost motivation for tennis due to a lack of privacy, leading him to retire at just 26. He later regretted the decision, admitting it wasn't the right one. Borg broke into the top ranks as a teenager but retired in 1983. When he attempted a comeback in the 1990s, he struggled to regain his former form.

Bjorn Borg started racking up titles at 15, winning his debut singles at the 1972 Davis Cup, followed by the Wimbledon junior title. He won 11 majors, made four Grand Slam finals, and ended the year as No. 1 in 1979 and 1980. He was inarguably one of the best of all time, experiencing unprecedented success in the 1970s.

The only man to achieve three Channel Slams, Borg unexpectedly retired in 1983, leaving the tennis world in shock. He also turned down requests from fans and fellow players, urging him to make a comeback. Although he made a brief return to the court in 1991, the Swede never regained his previous form.

As he prepares to publish his new memoir, Heartbeats, on September 23, Bjorn Borg spoke about how losing his motivation for tennis led to his premature retirement. He talked about how he used to be frustrated by being stalked by photographers in public places.

“I can admit and regret today. I didn’t regret it at the time because I had lost the enjoyment, I had lost the motivation, because everybody was after me. Photographers . . . I could not go to a restaurant. There were a lot of photographers in the lobbies of the hotels. In the end, I ate in hotel restaurants or room service. No life."

The 69-year-old then recalled that he regretted his decision once it hit him that he was alone and lost, with no guidance.

“In 1982, all my sponsors came to me. They said, ‘Why don’t you take three or four months off and then come back?’ One of them, Diadora, incentivised his return by offering him a share of the company. I said no. And that’s stupid. If I knew what was going to happen in the Eighties, of course, I would have continued to play tennis even if I didn’t enjoy it that much.” (via The Times)

Borg was the ATP Player of the Year from 1976 to 1980 and amassed 66 singles titles during his career.

Bjorn Borg unveiled the 'most satisfying match' of his life

Bjorn Borg at the Alexander Zverev v Kevin Anderson - (Source: Getty)

Bjorn Borg was a player with a stellar trajectory, and he was known for his legendary rivalries with John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. He and McEnroe, popularly referred to as Fire and Ice for their contrasting personalities on the court, played several Grand Slam finals, which the American player led 3-1.

While discussing his book, he shared that the 1980 Wimbledon final against McEnroe was the most satisfying match he played. His opponent saved seven Championship points and in a nearly four-hour slugfest, the Swede finally won 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(16), 8-6.

"That final was the most satisfying match I ever played. It had everything." (via BBC)

The following year, McEnroe avenged the Wimbledon final loss and won the title. He also defeated Borg at the New York Major before the latter retired.

