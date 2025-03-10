"I go to sleep every night wanting to be Matteo Berrettini" - Tommy Paul on losing 'Hottie' title to Italian

Tommy Paul has opened up about losing to Matteo Berrettini in the "Nothing Major" podcast’s 'Hottie Bracket' finals in which people voted for the most good-looking tennis player online. He had defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis, Lorenzo Musetti, and Casper Ruud in the previous rounds.

Ad

On the other hand, Berrettini overcame Mikhail Kukushkin, Ben Shelton, and Grigor Dimitrov to reach the final.

Ad

Trending

On March 2, the winner was announced, which was overwhelmingly the Italian. Paul, on the Tennis Channel desk at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open, was asked about his loss to Berrettini in the challenge.

“Toughest final of my career, for sure. Tough day overall, really tough week but I am happy for him, you know, he deserves it,” Tommy Paul said. "I go to sleep every night wanting to be Matteo [laughing]." [00:16]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American, who is the 10th seed in the Masters 1000 tournament, has had a successful stint in Indian Wells till now.

Tommy Paul will face Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters

Tommy Paul (L) and Daniil Medvedev playing doubles at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul is yet to drop a set in the two rounds he has played, where he won comfortably against Tristan Boyer and Cameron Norrie in straight sets. He had received a bye in the first round owing to his seeding and will now face fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth.

Ad

Medvedev also received a bye likewise in the first round and then defeated Yunchaokete Bu 6-2, 6-2 in the second. This was followed by a walkover in the third, during which Alex Michelsen retired just 10 minutes into their game due to illness.

The two have played each other four times in their careers, and the Russian leads the head-to-head record 3-1. Last year, they met at the 'fifth Major' in California in the semifinals, and Medvedev won in three sets. This will be a high-voltage game in which Paul will try to enforce his dominance with his home support over the two-time finalist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback