"I can't go to my towel? I waited so many times for Nadal" - Nick Kyrgios argues with chair umpire after getting a time violation warning at Halle Open

Nick Kyrgios had yet another argument with the chair umpire, this time in his Round of 16 match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Halle Open on Wednesday. The incident occurred after Kyrgios received a time violation warning in the second set for taking too long to get ready to face Tsitsipas' serve.

The Australian lost the opening set 5-7 but took charge in the second set, breaking Tsitsipas' serve for a 2-0 lead when he was handed a warning by the chair umpire.

Upset by the decision, the 27-year-old approached the umpire in anger and said it was unfair for him to receive a warning, referencing past occasions where he has waited for Rafael Nadal in similar situations.

"I can't go to my towel? I waited so many times for Rafa," Kyrgios said to the umpire, among other words.

He then proceeded to call the supervisor and made clear his objection at getting a warning for just using his towel in between points. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas stayed on the court and just waited for the match to resume.

Earlier in the match, Kyrgios had received another code violation for breaking his racquet after losing the opening set.

The match resumed after the Australian's chat with the supervisor. However, during the next changeover, Kyrgios continued to show dissent at the time violation.

"I'm statistically the fastest player on tour, so I'm sorry I have to go to my towel. My hands are wet, my hands are wet", he was heard telling the umpire.

The World No. 65 put the incident behind him and played better as the match progressed. He broke Tsitsipas' serve for a second time to take the second set 6-2, before playing another strong set to eventually win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. It was Nick Kyrgios' third win in four matches against the Greek player.

The Aussie player's meltdown in the Halle Open match came just days after another controversy in his Stuttgart Open semifinal against Andy Murray, where he received a point penalty and a game penalty. Moments after the match, he revealed that he was subjected to racial abuse from certain spectators.

I feel really, really comfortable on grass: Nick Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon

Some of Nick Kyrgios' most memorable victories have come on grass courts. Speaking in an interview during the Halle Open campaign, Kyrgios exuded confidence about his chances on grass, calling himself a Top-5 player on the surface.

"On grass, you know, I would be top-5, top-10 in the world, definitely. If I'm feeling good on grass, I feel really really comfortable on it," Nick Kyrgios expressed.

Kyrgios' joint-best result at a Grand Slam came at the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals in 2014. He defeated Richard Gasquet (second round) and Rafael Nadal (fourth round) en route to the last-eight stage. He made the fourth round in 2015 and 2016, but has failed to reach that stage of the tournament since.

