"I am gonna keep my husband for myself" - Madison Keys refuses to share husband-coach Bjorn after Australian Open success

Madison Keys, fresh off her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, has gained a lot of attraction from the tennis community worldwide. Not just because of her impressive performances but also because of her partnership with her husband, who is even her coach, Bjorn Fratangelo.

Keys was invited to the CBS Mornings show after her triumph at the 2025 Australian Open, where she shared insights about her husband being her coach.

“He played as well, he actually had some injuries and he had to retire about two and half years ago and I didn’t have a coach at the time and I basically had to beg him to come with me because he said he didn’t like telling me what to do,” Madison Keys said. [02:47]

Further, Keys was asked about the future of their player-coach dynamic and whether she would be willing to share her husband as a coach to other players, especially given the high demand he might face after her Grand Slam victory, to which she replied laughing:

“Well, I am definitely gonna keep him for myself.”

Bjorn Fratangelo is a former professional tennis player with a career-high ranking of World No. 99. He retired in 2021 because of multiple recurring injury issues. Coincidentally, at the same time, Madison Keys was looking for a coach.

After initial hesitation, Fratangelo agreed to coach Keys. He officially started coaching her in 2023. She had a coach for a short-term period (2022-2023) earlier, named Georgi Rumenov.

Madison Keys’ coaching journey with Bjorn Fratangelo

Since June 2023, Madison Keys has been coached by her husband. This has been the most successful partnership of her career as she clinched her maiden Grand Slam title with Bjorn Frantangelo.

Before that, the couple made it to the semifinals of the 2023 US Open and won three WTA titles: Adelaide International (hard court) in 2025, WTA 500 at Strasbourg (clay court), and WTA 250 at Rothesay International (grass court), followed by a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon.

Keys and Frantangelo began dating in 2017. They were engaged in March 2023, and married in November 2024. Keys expressed her feelings about the coaching dynamics and her joy of winning the Grand Slam alongside her husband on CBS Mornings:

“We had done such a good job when we were both playing to kind of stay partners and not really blur the lines of getting involved in each other’s careers but it’s been so amazing and to be able to win this with him is just incredible.”

While as players, the two did not indulge in each other’s business, that completely changed after Frantangelo became Keys’ coach.

