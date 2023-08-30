Stefanos Tsitsipas' horrendous 2023 US Open series culminated with a second round exit in New York on Wednesday, with the Greek crashing out in a thrilling five-setter despite having served for the match in the fourth set.

Taking on Dominic Stricker, the seventh seed fell 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 6-3 in a contest that last four hours and five minutes. In the lead-up to the US Open, the Greek had suffered an opening round exit at the Canadian Open, followed by a Round of 16 exit in Cincinnati. The only saving grace for Tsitsipas was the ATP 250 Los Cabos Open, where he won the title to notch up his first trophy of the year.

Speaking to the press after his loss against Stricker, Stefanos Tsitsipas took full responsibility for his poor summer, admitting that he was "not good enough."

He refused to blame the changes he has had to bring to his team during this period or anything else, conceding that he has simply been too "poor" on the court to get any wins.

"By no means I'm supposed to put any blame on any people or any members of my team. Everything on court is under my control and under my talents, and the way I can play this sport are shown out on the court. If I'm not able to deliver, then I'm not supposed to be doing well," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"That's what happened this summer. I was not good enough to deliver and score good results. I won't blame it on anything. It's just poor performance after Los Cabos. Had a tough transition to Toronto where I dealt with really bad jet lag that I never had such kind of experience on tour," he added.

"I move on with my life, hopefully I can get better in the future" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

US Open Tennis

At the same time, Stefanos Tsitsipas also gave Dominic Stricker his due credit, stating that he was better on the night and that he deserved the victory for outplaying him over the course of five sets.

The 25-year-old was not too hard on himself either, remarking that he will move on from this defeat and look to get better in the future instead of dwelling on it for too long.

"Had a very difficult match against Gael. I was actually thinking of retiring in that particular occasion but I went in and hoped that I can do something Otherwise, the other two results, including the one today, I have no reason to say anything. It was just pure competition," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"My opponent showed better tennis than I did. I want to congratulate him, because, you know, I consider myself a good player, and I don't want to be a person that can be beaten easily or I'm giving my opponents easy time on the court against me. I try to make it as hard as I can, and if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. I move on with my life. Hopefully I can get better in the future," he added.