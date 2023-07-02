Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is one of the few active players who know what it takes to win the sport's biggest prizes.

The Brit, who has battled a series of career-threatening injuries, is still going strong as he gears up for an incredible 15th appearance at the grasscourt Major and is looking as pumped up as ever.

The tennis world has taken note of Murray's grit, with former British No. 1 player John Llyod going as far as saying that he has a "very good" feeling about Murray going into this year's Wimbledon Championships.

"I’ve got a very good feeling about Andy Murray this year," John Lloyd said. "There are glimpses of the old Andy. If he gets to the quarter-finals it would be a good effort but I have a feeling he could make the semis."

Citing Murray's triumph at the Surbiton Trophy and Nottingham Challenger, both grasscourt tournaments played in UK, Lloyd, Chris Evert's ex-husband, said the Brit's preparation could not have been any better.

"His preparation couldn’t have gone much better," he continued. "He won those two Challenger tournaments and then losing in the first round at Queen’s wasn’t a bad thing as it meant he could rest."

The former World No. 21 went on reitirate his admiration of Murray's longevity, highlighting the Brit's plans of participating at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"Apparently he’s already looking ahead to next year and the Olympics and everything else," John Lloyd said. "He’s still gung ho. I’m so full of admiration for him."

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie find themseves in the same section of Wimbledon draw

Andy Murray at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie, two players who will be the biggest draws for home fans at this year's Wimlbedon Championships, have landed in the same section of the men's draw.

Anchored by fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the quarter will have Murray open against countryman Ryan Peniston. Norrie, meanwhile, will play Tomas Machac in his first-round encoutner.

Dubbing it a good section for the duo, Lloyd said there was a good chance of Murray and Norrie — who he described as a five-set warrior — squaring off in the fourth round.

"Andy Murray is in a good section of the draw along with Cam Norrie," he continued. "Over five sets Norrie is a warrior so we could have a Norrie v Murray encounter, which would be amazing."

Poll : 0 votes