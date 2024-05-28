Danielle Collins has explained the rationale behind her decision to take part in the Internationaux de Strasbourg in the lead-up to the 2024 French Open. The American hilariously revealed that the allure of the prize money at the WTA 500 event played a big role in her participation.

While the other Italian Open semifinalists, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, traveled directly to Paris for the French Open, Collins opted to compete in another preparatory tournament before the claycourt Major.

The American showcased her stellar form at the WTA 500 event in Strasbourg, beating Katerina Siniakova, Clara Burel and Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets to set up a blockbuster all-American final against Madison Keys. However, she fell short in the title clash, as Keys claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Despite a quick turnaround to the French Open with limited practice on tournament grounds, Danielle Collins kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot Caroline Dolehide.

The World No. 10 joined Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel after her victory, opening up about the challenge of recovering in time for Roland Garros after her run to the final in Strasbourg.

"I didn't have a lot of time to recover after Strasbourg. I took the train right after the match, got here and then had a day to just jump into everything," she said.

Danielle Collins revealed that she had contemplated skipping the tournament in Strasbourg before eventually deciding to compete, believing that it would provide better preparation than being "bored" waiting for the French Open to begin.

"I did (think about not playing Strasbourg). I thought about it and then I thought, 'Well what am I going to do in Paris for 10 days. Am I just going to be twiddling my thumbs waiting for the next match?," Danielle Collins said.

"I kind of thought the best preparation is matches and it was nice that they had a 500 level tournament the week before a Slam and I got some great matches in. I felt like that was going to be the best practice for me. So, it was like a no-brainer. I thought about not going then I was like, 'You're going to get bored,'" she added.

The 30-year-old, who picked up a cheque for $87,659 (€76,225) with her runner-up finish, also joked that "she had bills to pay" and humorously remarked that competing in the WTA 500 event was more financially beneficial than practicing for the claycourt Major.

"Hey, I've got to say too, I've got to keep it real here, I got bills to pay. Alright, I got bills to pay, and practice weeks you're not making any money, tournament weeks you're bringing in the cheques," she remarked.

Danielle Collins to take on Olga Danilovic in French Open 2R

Danielle Collins

Following her win over Caroline Dolehide, Danielle Collins will take on Olga Danilovic in the second round of the 2024 French Open, marking their first meeting on tour.

After battling through three rounds of qualifiers, Danilovic defeated Martina Trevisan 6-1, 6-2 in the first round to set up the clash with the American. If Collins triumphs over the Serb, she will take on Marta Kostyuk or Donna Vekic in the third round.

A potential fourth-round meeting with fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova looms for Danielle Collins, with a possible quarterfinal clash against top seed and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek also on the cards.