  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "I got bopped!" - Tommy Paul playfully chastises fiancée Paige Lorenze for drawing attention to his crushing loss to Carlos Alcaraz

"I got bopped!" - Tommy Paul playfully chastises fiancée Paige Lorenze for drawing attention to his crushing loss to Carlos Alcaraz

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 04:28 GMT
cinch Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty
Tommy Paul playfully chastises fiancée Paige Lorenze for drawing attention to his crushing loss to Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul had a hilarious reaction to his fiancée Paige Lorenze's latest promotional post in collaboration with Tennis Channel. With the hard-court season already upon us, Lorenze used this moment to promote her partnership with the broadcasting channel.

Ad

On Wednesday, she posted a video in which she can be seen going through the dashboard of Tennis Channel, particularly from the ongoing National Bank Open in Canada. She opened a few games as well, including one of women's singles star Emma Raducanu.

"As a brand founder who is on the move, keeping up with the tennis world is super important to me and I need something reliable to stay in the loop while I'm working and that's why I'm so excited to share that I'm working with my dream partner this summer, Tennis Channel," Lorenze said in the video.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I honestly can say I do not know what I would do without this app. No matter where in the world Tommy is playing, I'm able to get live updates, watch multiple matches, also watch women's matches."
Ad

However, she incidentally also opened a game between her fiancé and Carlos Alcaraz from Roland Garros earlier this summer. In that quarterfinal game, Paul was completely outclassed by the Spaniard, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4. That's why Paul had a hilarious reaction to the video, as he wrote:

"Oh gezzz why’d you choose that match!!?? I got bopped!!"
Comments section
Comments section

Tommy Paul proposes to Paige Lorenze after shocking Wimbledon exit

Tommy Paul, who was seeded 13th at Wimbledon, suffered a shocking second-round exit at the All England Club. Sebastian Ofner defeated him in four sets, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5. However, shortly after, he made a big relationship move.

Ad

Paul popped the question to longtime girlfriend Paige Lorenze in a heartfelt beach proposal. The couple revealed the news on Instagram, sharing dreamy sunset photos on July 13.

The engagement ring Paul bought for Lorenze exuded luxury in every sense of the word. It was an emerald-cut diamond, estimated at eight carats, and boasted D–F color and VVS clarity. The ring is valued at around $600,000, according to Brides.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze began dating in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official that October. Since then, Lorenze has been by Paul's side and supported him on the tour, including attending tournaments like the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and more. Currently, Paul is preparing for his first-round match at the Cincinnati Masters.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications