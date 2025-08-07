"I got bopped!" - Tommy Paul playfully chastises fiancée Paige Lorenze for drawing attention to his crushing loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Tommy Paul had a hilarious reaction to his fiancée Paige Lorenze's latest promotional post in collaboration with Tennis Channel. With the hard-court season already upon us, Lorenze used this moment to promote her partnership with the broadcasting channel.On Wednesday, she posted a video in which she can be seen going through the dashboard of Tennis Channel, particularly from the ongoing National Bank Open in Canada. She opened a few games as well, including one of women's singles star Emma Raducanu.&quot;As a brand founder who is on the move, keeping up with the tennis world is super important to me and I need something reliable to stay in the loop while I'm working and that's why I'm so excited to share that I'm working with my dream partner this summer, Tennis Channel,&quot; Lorenze said in the video.&quot;I honestly can say I do not know what I would do without this app. No matter where in the world Tommy is playing, I'm able to get live updates, watch multiple matches, also watch women's matches.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, she incidentally also opened a game between her fiancé and Carlos Alcaraz from Roland Garros earlier this summer. In that quarterfinal game, Paul was completely outclassed by the Spaniard, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4. That's why Paul had a hilarious reaction to the video, as he wrote:&quot;Oh gezzz why’d you choose that match!!?? I got bopped!!&quot;Comments sectionTommy Paul proposes to Paige Lorenze after shocking Wimbledon exitTommy Paul, who was seeded 13th at Wimbledon, suffered a shocking second-round exit at the All England Club. Sebastian Ofner defeated him in four sets, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5. However, shortly after, he made a big relationship move.Paul popped the question to longtime girlfriend Paige Lorenze in a heartfelt beach proposal. The couple revealed the news on Instagram, sharing dreamy sunset photos on July 13.The engagement ring Paul bought for Lorenze exuded luxury in every sense of the word. It was an emerald-cut diamond, estimated at eight carats, and boasted D–F color and VVS clarity. The ring is valued at around $600,000, according to Brides.Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze began dating in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official that October. Since then, Lorenze has been by Paul's side and supported him on the tour, including attending tournaments like the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and more. Currently, Paul is preparing for his first-round match at the Cincinnati Masters.