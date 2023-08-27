"I got replaced so fast" - Venus Williams playfully reacts to Carlos Alcaraz teaming up with Iga Swiatek for US Open Kids' Day

Tennis legend Venus Williams recently made a lighthearted remark about Carlos Alcaraz's collaboration with Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open Kids' day.

Swiatek and Alcaraz dazzled everyone at the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of their campaign at Flushing Meadows. The two World No. 1s teamed up for some mixed doubles on Saturday, and the eager crowd received more than they anticipated.

The pair played a few points of football tennis and demonstrated how focused and competitive they can be by winning a one-minute point and letting loose with some classic celebrations.

In light of this, Venus Williams joked on Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram post about how she was replaced in the blink of an eye.

"I got replaced so fast…!" Williams wrote.

The Spaniard then responded to the seven-time Grand Slam champion, writing:

"@venuswilliams i thought we were at pickleball."

Williams made the remark after collaborating with Alcaraz on a pickleball event in New York. A video posted on Instagram showed the tennis stars switching from traditional tennis rackets to pickleball paddles.

As they playfully volleyed the plastic ball back and forth, their beaming smiles and laughter proved impossible to look at. This underscored the sheer joy and sense of unity that emerged from this crossover.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at the US Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with his 2022 US Open trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion, will begin his title defense against Dominik Koepfer on Wednesday (August 30) and could face sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

The top seed is attempting to win his third major title at the hard-court Slam. The 20-year-old is seeded to play 16th seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round and is in the same half as third seed Daniil Medvedev, who will possibly face him in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz could then encounter Novak Djokovic in the finals in a rematch of their Cincinnati final last week. The pair met in the semifinals of the French Open, where the Serb prevailed, and again in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships, where the Spaniard took the trophy home.

In a press conference prior to the tournament's start, Carlos Alcaraz commented on how it feels to be the defending champion. He revealed that he is not thinking about it and is only concerned with improving his game.

"Probably, but I try not to think about that. This week, this practice week, I try to do exactly the same thing that I did last year, trying to practice the same way that I'm going to play, and focus on that," Alcaraz said.

"I'm not focus on the defending champion, the points, whatever. I'm just focus on show my best level, try to improve in every practice, and let's see how is going to be the tournament," he added.

