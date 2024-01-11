"I have Grand Slam, Alexander Zverev has Olympic games, I think Grand Slam is a bigger title" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev spoke about his rivalry with Alexander Zverev and explained why the two could not be the best of friends.

Both players have been among the world's best over the past few years and have attained a lot of success in their respective careers so far. They featured in the Netflix tennis docuseries Break Point, and Medvedev spoke about his rivalry with Zverev.

The former World No. 1 said that it was impossible for the two to be best friends because of the competition involved. He also spoke about their achievements, claiming that while the Olympics, which Zverev won in 2021, was amazing, a Grand Slam, which Medvedev won the same year at the US Open, was bigger.

"I don't think I played against anyone more than Sascha but we can't be like best friends. It's impossible. Too much competition. He has Olympic Games. I have Grand Slam. I do think Grand Slam is a bigger title even if Olympic games are amazing," Daniil Medvedev said.

The 27-year-old added that both he and Zverev wanted to win and "destroy one another" on the court.

"We have been rivals for ten years. On the court, we want to still win and destroy each other. I'm very competitive, always want to win, always," Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are seeded third and sixth respectively at the 2024 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have locked horns 18 times

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have faced one another 18 times so far, with the Russian leading 11-7 in the head-to-head.

The first clash between the two came in the second round of the 2016 St. Petersburg Open, where Zverev triumphed 6-3, 7-5. He went on to win the tournament by beating Stan Wawrinka in the final.

The German won the first four meetings between the two, before Medvedev ended his streak in the final of the 2019 Shanghai Masters. The Russian also beat him in the title clash of the following year's Paris Masters before Zverev came out on top in the final of the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin.

Last season, Medvedev and Zverev locked horns six times, with the former winning five of those matches. The only time the German won was in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.