“I grew up so fast, to be the second seed at a Masters 1000 is amazing and I didn’t expect this at the beginning of the year” - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of 2022 Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to build on a strong season when he begins his campaign at the National Bank Open in Montreal. The Spaniard, who was ranked outside the top 50 in the ATP Rankings a year ago, is currently ranked fourth in the world. He will be targeting a tour-leading fifth title and third ATP Masters 1000 crown in Canada.

Last month, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player after countryman Rafael Nadal in the 21st century to enter the top 5 of the ATP rankings.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Alcaraz, who is seeded second at the Canadian Open, said that his quick rise this year is something even he did not expect.

“I grew up so fast. To be the second seed at a Masters 1000 is amazing and I didn’t expect this at the beginning of the year. Honestly I still can’t believe it right now,” Alcaraz said, adding, “It is something I wanted at the start of the year, when I was aiming to be at the top and be one of the favourites to win one of the most important tournaments.”

This will be Alcaraz’s first hardcourt event since his triumph in Miami in April and the third surface he will be competing on since July. He reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last month before reaching the finals on clay at both Hamburg and Umag.

“It is tough to change surfaces quickly. In two months, I have played on three surfaces and it is tough. But I consider myself a player who adjusts to a new surface very fast. The transition from clay to hard is tough, but I did specific work to adjust to hardcourt and I have come here a lot of days before to get used to this court. [I have been] playing points and sets with the best players,” he said.

The 19-year-old will face either Tommy Paul or Vasek Pospisil in his opening match in Montreal.

Carlos Alcaraz targets deep run at 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 Hamburg European Open

Carlos Alcaraz currently has a 75-25 record in his career, with five titles and two runner-up finishes to his name.

At Grand Slams, he has reached at least the third round at all four events. However, the Spaniard wants to get past the quarterfinals at the upcoming US Open.

“In New York, I want to do what I couldn't do in the other Grand Slams, which is to get past the quarterfinals,” Alcaraz stated, via Punto de Break.

“I've been missing something so far, maybe a little bit of experience in 3-set-5 matches, but I'm not far from getting there. I have no preference over which one to win first. I don't think I should be picky about Grand Slam titles!” he added.

