"I guess a lot of girls will be upset to know the truth" - When Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni revealed the Spaniard was dating Maria Francisco Perello

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest players in tennis history and has won 22 Major titles, thanks to his dogged play and a never-say-die attitude. His down-to-earth persona off the court, however, has always been in direct contrast to his on-court intensity, and an account by Nadal's coach and uncle Toni from years ago offers further proof of that.

The 22-time Major winner, who turned pro in 2003, has been at the top of the tennis world for virtually his entire career. He won his maiden Major title at the 2005 French Open and went on to become the top-ranked player on the men's tour in 2008.

The Spaniard kept his personal life under the wraps around this time, in a bid to not make a spectacle of himself. He clearly didn't want to attract unwanted attention; so much so that it was a closely guarded secret back then that he was dating Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perello, who is now his wife.

It was in 2008 when his coach and uncle Toni first revealed to Daily Mail that the Spaniard had a love interest. He even asserted that Perello had a timid demeanor, which matched up well with his nephew's humble personality. He said:

"I guess a lot of girls will be upset to know the truth. My nephew always maintained he was single. It was a well-kept secret but actually, his girlfriend is waiting for him in Majorca.

"She is a straightforward, no-nonsense girl not interested in glamour and fame. You won’t see her rolling out of a nightclub or laden down with designer bags after a shopping spree."

Rafael Nadal's late grandfather further attested to how the Spanish bull didn't want his girlfriend to find herself at the center of media attention over their relationship.

"They are not at all interested in a celebrity lifestyle. They get together when the tournaments are over. That’s how Rafa winds down," he said.

Who is Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello?

Maria Francisca "Xisca" Perello pictured at the 2020 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perello knew each other from their teenage years in Mallorca. They reportedly began dating in 2005 and would make their relationship public a few years later.

Perello, on her part, went to the University of Balearic Islands and took her first job as a sports marketer in London, UK. She began making sporadic appearances in her boyfriend's matches on the ATP tour soon after. Currently, Perello serves as project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation - a charity that the Spaniard started in 2008.

In 2019, the couple finally got married in their hometown after years of dating. They also welcomed a baby boy last October, who is named Rafa as well.

